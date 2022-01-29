Price of the dollar in Mexico today: how much is the exchange rate this Friday, January 28 | DOF | SIS | Citibanamex | TDEX | NNDC | MEXICO

The exchange rate of dollar in Mexico traded higher on Friday due to the depreciation of the peso, after the United States Federal Reserve outlined a more restrictive monetary policy.

The exchange rate was quoted in the morning at 20.7621 Mexican pesos per dollar, with an advance of 0.06% against the Reuters reference price on Thursday.

During the day, the peso depreciated to 20.8549 units, its weakest level since December 22.

The dollar, meanwhile, consolidated its gains and headed for its biggest weekly rise in seven months, as bets on interest rate hikes in the United States boosted the currency’s gains against its rivals.

The Fed said Wednesday it will likely raise rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchases that month, before starting a significant reduction in its asset holdings.

“Volatility has been the tone of the week”, CI Banco said in a report. “After the initial scare due to the tension in Ukraine, speculation about the Fed and the result of the meeting, which was announced on Wednesday, arrived”, he added.

