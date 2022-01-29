Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, January 29, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.8070 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Friday at 20.8575 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8575 – Sell: $20.8575

: Buy $20.8575 – Sell: $20.8575 HSBC : Buy: $20.35 – Sell: $21.08

: Buy: $20.35 – Sell: $21.08 Banamex : Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $21.32

: Buy: $20.19 – Sell: $21.32 Bancomer: Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.18

Buy: $20.18 – Sell: $21.18 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.42 – Sell: $21.42

Buy: $20.42 – Sell: $21.42 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.59 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30 Santander: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.52

Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $21.52 Exchange: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 38 thousand 156.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.20 pesos, for $27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

