Ricky Martin: this is the Hollywood actress who is the singer’s best friend

Admin 56 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 28 Views

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin The 50-year-old is one of the Latin artists who has achieved the greatest international fame over time. His songs are always on the podium of the most listened to and the public is very fond of him, so much so that only on Instagram he already accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes.

Ricky Martin. Source: Trera archive

The truth is that not only the fans admire Ricky Martin. Together with Jwan Yosef they are one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment and celebrities such as Luis Fonsi, Chayanne, Nicky Jam, Luciano Pavarotti and Chris Martin have passed through the living room of their house in Los Angeles.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral: If you are looking for me, I am in the neighborhood, the song that will be released on the same day as Karol G’s birthday | February 14 | celebrity | FAME

The controversial relationship between Anuel AA and his new girlfriend, Yailin The Most Viral, continues …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved