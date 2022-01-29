Ricky Martin: this is the Hollywood actress who is the singer’s best friend

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin The 50-year-old is one of the Latin artists who has achieved the greatest international fame over time. His songs are always on the podium of the most listened to and the public is very fond of him, so much so that only on Instagram he already accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes.

Ricky Martin. Source: Trera archive

The truth is that not only the fans admire Ricky Martin. Together with Jwan Yosef they are one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment and celebrities such as Luis Fonsi, Chayanne, Nicky Jam, Luciano Pavarotti and Chris Martin have passed through the living room of their house in Los Angeles.

This is Ricky Martin’s best friend

But the Hollywood actress Eva Longoria She is one of the best friends of Ricky Martin and they share life as if they were really family. In addition to their charisma, talent and beauty, they share social causes through their respective foundations.

Eve Longoria. Source: instagram @evalongoria

Eva Longoria always admired Ricky Martin but he never thought they would be inseparable. “I met Ricky when he was 14 years old,” said the actress during an interview with Extra TV. “I queued for an autograph from Menudo. He had long curly hair and I have a picture of us when we were 14 years old. Of course he doesn’t remember that, ”she completed.

Eve and Ricky. Source: twitter @fansdelshowmundial

For its part, Ricky Martin commented, “We met in Miami at the Movie Awards. I guess that’s where it all started. I’ve always had great respect for him.” They share various things together like vacations, tennis lessons, dinners, and charity events.