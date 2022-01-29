Risks of using connected electronic devices

Use electronics devices such as tablets or cell phones while they are charging is a dangerous and worrying practice, explained technology advisor Hiddekel Morrison, regarding the recent death from electrocution of a 12-year-old teenager in Moca who used a tablet while connected.

Morrison noted that there are two factors that can put a person at risk when using these connected devices; on one side, the charger cable and, on the other, the device’s battery.

“Statistics suggest that over time wear is generated in the cable that connects the device with the electric current and the user is exposed to an electric shock and this puts him at risk”, the expert pointed out Free Journal.

In addition to wear and tear, Morrison explained that using non-genuine cables heats up both the device’s battery and the cable itself.

“A significant number of fire and electrical shock incidents are also linked to cables that are not original,” he said.

Regarding the battery, the adviser pointed out that in the Dominican Republic it is very common to replace this part of the electronics devices by batteries that are not original and do not meet the manufacturer’s specifications.

“The battery is a very delicate element, because it is the energy storage medium of the device and, if it is not the one recommended by the manufacturer, it does not have the necessary specifications and quality, it could be volatile and generate some type of explosion, fire, burn. and even death”, assured.

In 2020, three people died in the country due to electrocution when using the cell phone charging, according to the yearbook of statistics of accidental and violent deaths, 2020, of the National Statistics Office (ONE).

On the other hand, Morrison pointed out that users carry out practices such as putting the device on the bed or on soft surfaces to charge, which tends to overheat the equipment; in addition to using it with wet hands.

“It is recommended that the electronic device not be used while it is connected, due to this type of risk,” he recommended.