Robot achieves the first successful surgery without human help or guidance | technology | machine | Hopkins | medicine | health | international | Technology

Admin 2 hours ago Health Leave a comment 24 Views

The evolution of technology, in the vast majority of times, it advances in favor of humanity to be able to achieve solutions that could not be achieved before, or that are too complicated, thus delaying several goals and projects. Medicine has been one of the fields that has benefited most from these improvements technological, since, after the development of the first vaccines against COVID-19, There is a news that makes much of the medical sector happy.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

very ‘rare’ and gain weight Immunology

Moments prior to the start of the MIR exam. The MIR exam 2022 has been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved