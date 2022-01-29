Romell Quioto ‘attacks’ Andy Najar: “Instead of criticizing, you should be here helping”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Romell Quioto came out to defend the Honduran National Team due to the criticism it has received due to the last setback in the Concacaf tie, falling at home (0-2) against Canada.
The striker, who started against the Canadians, used his social networks to send a message to Andy Najarwho did not agree to come to the Bicolor in the last calls, citing physical problems.
In recent days, Najar sent a message on his Twitter about the technical direction of the National Team, asking the Honduran coach Solomon Nazar for the charge. “He had to have been the coach of the H,” he wrote.
“Andy Najar, instead of criticizing, you should be here helping to move this forward and not turn your back on your country at a difficult time for everyone. Here we are who are. 504 forever”, were the words that Quioto wrote in his Instagram story.
The current coach of Honduras, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, revealed that Andy Najar declined to attend the Bicolor. “He didn’t want to come. What do I do if he didn’t want to come? We were calling him and he never answered, “confessed the Colombian.