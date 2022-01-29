Romell Quioto ‘attacks’ Andy Najar: “Instead of criticizing, you should be here helping”

Romell Quioto came out to defend the Honduran National Team due to the criticism it has received due to the last setback in the Concacaf tie, falling at home (0-2) against Canada.

The striker, who started against the Canadians, used his social networks to send a message to Andy Najarwho did not agree to come to the Bicolor in the last calls, citing physical problems.

In recent days, Najar sent a message on his Twitter about the technical direction of the National Team, asking the Honduran coach Solomon Nazar for the charge. “He had to have been the coach of the H,” he wrote.