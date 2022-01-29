Salma Hayek’s stepdaughter talks like never before about her relationship with the Mexican

Pride is huge in the heart of Salma Hayek, because in their personal environment, coexistence and affection for their loved ones is fundamental. Since the Mexican joined her life to that of Francois-Henri Pinault, not only had the joy of procreating a daughter by his side, valentina pigeon, but also to provide love and advice to his stepdaughter, Mathilde Pinault. Now, it is the beautiful 20-year-old who has revealed details of her relationship with the renowned actress, highlighting the close bond of trust that both have forged over the years. Just remember that episode from November 2021, when the influencer dazzled on the red carpet with her father and the Hollywood star, showing the closeness and complicity they maintain as a family even beyond the spotlight.

SEE GALLERY



MORE RELATED NEWS

Far from being privileged by the environment in which she has grown up, Mathilde recognizes the important role that her loved ones have played throughout her life, since they are her main guides in teaching those human aspects with which she has managed to be a better person. “I had a privileged childhood. But don’t confuse what a family can offer you with what a family has. The most important wealth that my father, my brothers, and also my father’s new wife, Salma Hayek, have passed on to me is open-mindedness, a fundamental lesson of curiosity about life. Each one of them has been very important…”, he revealed in an interview granted to Vanity Fair.

During the talk, Mathilde was more specific in delving into the relevance of relationships with members of her family, referring to her closeness to Salma and the valuable lesson that the star was able to share with her. “To Salma, on the other hand, I owe a great teaching: she is a diva, she has a complicated life, but she taught me how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears, resizing them to the simplicity of everyday life.…”, highlighted the young Parisian, who claims to have constant communication with her, especially when a personal need arises. “I call her often, and when something doesn’t work she has the power to take the iron out of difficulties to turn them into obstacles that have to be faced little by little…”, he added.

SEE GALLERY



How is your family life?

At another time, Mathilde spoke of the great union that exists between the members of her clan, being honest about how coexistence goes when they have the opportunity to meet, moments in which she enjoys the most sympathetic side of her father. “We are (very close). And although many of us are in the spotlight, when we get together as a family, everything changes. We laughed a lot. I think that knowing how to laugh together is one of the best symptoms of a family that loves each other. My father is the joker of all: he is able to make us laugh until tears come to our eyes with his imitations of the most absurd noises”, he confessed for Vanity Fair.

Although Salma is usually very reserved with family aspects, on some occasions she has shown the enormous affection she has for Mathilde, whom she publicly congratulated on her birthday last year. The actress not only shared a photograph by her side, but also dedicated a message to her in which she expressed the immense affection she has for her. “@mathildepinault Happy birthday champion. You are a shining light in our lives. I love you from here to the moon and back”, wrote the interpreter in a publication of Instagram.

SEE GALLERY







