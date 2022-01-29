Selection of El Salvador arrives in San Pedro Sula

The El Salvador national team is complete in San Pedro Sula. The bulk of the group made up of the majority of players and Hugo Perez He arrived at his concentration hotel around 9:00 at night (El Salvador time).

After their match in Columbus, there were three delegations that arrived separately in San Pedro Sula. The first arrived at the edge of noon where Ronald Rodríguez was the main novelty.

The second contingency arrived at the point of 3:30 in the afternoon where a large part of the team’s technical staff arrived with Gerson Pérez at the head. Alex Roldán also arrived in the afternoon, being the second player to be in San Pedro Sula.

About 9:00 at night to complete the bulk of 22 players.









RECOGNITION

The selection will make its acknowledgment of the Metropolitan Olympic at 6:00 p.m. according to the FENAFUTH. That will be the only practice of El Salvador in catracha lands to face the H on Sunday, January 30.