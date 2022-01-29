Several young cryptocurrency millionaires are unable to spend their fortune due to strict UK banking regulations

To avoid accepting money from criminals, banks have set up a series of hurdles that investors must clear before they can move their earnings from cryptocurrency ‘digital wallets’ into British pounds.

A UK man who managed to convert €3,000 ($3,344) into $4 million on the cryptocurrency market took 2 years to transfer his earnings into British pounds to start spending due to strict regulation by financial institutions of that country regarding cryptocurrency millionaires, reports The Telegraph.

“When I finally found a bank that accepted me as a client, it took about 7 months of verification, and when I finally managed to withdraw money and open a bank account that would allow me to use it, the bank blocked the account for further verificationsaid the man with the pseudonym Vincent Fraysse.

The rejection of the UK banks towards digital currency traders who make huge profits, is because the financial institutions fear they are unwittingly receiving money from lawbreakers who use digital currencies to hide their wealth illegally.

Clive Gawthorpe of accounting firm UHY Hacker Young said merchants face long waits of up to 24 months to access their own money, and taxation is a growing concern for banks. “Every time they exchange a currency, they trigger a taxable event, which in some cases goes back years, and we’re talking about thousands of transactions without proper recording,” he said. “I have a client who has won 25 million pounds ($33.5 million) and is only 19 years old.”.

The issue of proving that they have paid taxes is compounded by the fact that some operators use ‘software’ of “trading robbery”, which makes automated trades based on market fluctuations, said Chris Etherington of tax firm RSM UK. “Sometimes you have to review millions of transactions and it’s almost impossible to determine the tax position,” he added.

Jaynish Naker, 29, is another troubled merchant. He won about £250,000 ($335,124) with an initial investment of £5,000 ($6,700) and left his job as an accountant to set up his own cryptocurrency trading company. But he found that no bank would allow him to open a business account for his company. “They basically put a pseudo ban on people using company accounts as a repository for cryptocurrency profits,” he said.