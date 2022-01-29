Snow storms continue to hit various parts of the country, for which the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several warnings for different cities and states. According to forecasts, the storm will affect millions of people in the United States with the potential to knock out power, flood coastal areas and seriously impair travel.

Snowstorm and blizzard alert in the USA: when it will be and affected states

The storm will form Friday off the coast of the Carolinas and it will strengthen rapidly as it moves north along the East Coast overnight into Saturday.

This Friday, Blizzard warnings were expanded to cover 10 million people in 10 US states from New England to Virginia. The area includes Portland, Maine; Boston and Cape Cod, Massachusetts; the eastern half of Long Island in New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Ocean City, Maryland.

The National Weather Service predicts that blackout conditions will make travel difficult or impossible. According to FlightAware, More than 2,000 flights have already been canceled in the USA for Saturday.

The storm forecast also includes: