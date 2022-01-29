Snow storms continue to hit various parts of the country, for which the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several warnings for different cities and states. According to forecasts, the storm will affect millions of people in the United States with the potential to knock out power, flood coastal areas and seriously impair travel.
Snowstorm and blizzard alert in the USA: when it will be and affected states
The storm will form Friday off the coast of the Carolinas and it will strengthen rapidly as it moves north along the East Coast overnight into Saturday.
This Friday, Blizzard warnings were expanded to cover 10 million people in 10 US states from New England to Virginia. The area includes Portland, Maine; Boston and Cape Cod, Massachusetts; the eastern half of Long Island in New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Ocean City, Maryland.
The National Weather Service predicts that blackout conditions will make travel difficult or impossible. According to FlightAware, More than 2,000 flights have already been canceled in the USA for Saturday.
The storm forecast also includes:
- The Eastern Massachusetts could see 18 to 24 inches of snow combined with wind gusts up to 70 mph. Conditions will peak on Saturday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.
- Wind and snow total predictions similar to Massachusetts have been made for Rhode Island.
- New York City could get 8 to 12 inches of snow with 45 mph gusts, while 14 inches could accumulate in other parts of New York state and Connecticut, with wind gusts up to 55 mph. The effects will peak in NYC on Saturday from 5:00 am to 4:00 pm.
- It is expected that the Philadelphia area of eastern Pennsylvania gets 4 to 11 inches of snowwith a winter storm warning from 7:00 p.m. Friday through 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
- Conditions similar to Philadelphia are expected in the Dover, Delaware area.
- In Washington, DC, snowfall could be 1 to 3 inchesreaching the peak of effects on Friday between 4:00 and 9:00 pm.
- Richmond, Virginia could get 1 to 3 inches of snowand the entire state is under a state of emergency from Friday night to noon Saturday.
- Raleigh, North Carolina can see 1 to 2 inches of snow from Friday night to Saturday mid-morning.
- Winter weather alerts are also in effect this Friday in the south of the country to Kentucky.