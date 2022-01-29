Sofía Castro ‘marries’ with an accessory that Angélica Rivera used at her wedding with Peña

Sofia He also talked about his feelings on the subject of commitment. “Right now we are very happy, really. As you saw it, Pablo was my greatest support in Look who is dancing”, he told Chiquinquirá Delgado, who was the host of the reality show in which he participated. “He has been my greatest support throughout my career, he is the one who pushes me forward the most and even helps me review my castings,” said the young actress.

“I think the good one finally came to me… I swear to you, and my mother is a witness, I wrote every new year how I wanted a boyfriend, just like that, and just like I described it, Pablo came to me, so, girls , the universe does hear”, he pointed out.

At the insistence of her followers, who bombarded her with questions, the young woman finally answered if she plans to marry Pablo: “The truth right now is not something that we have talked about like that, with a date. We are both very happy and we both have the same life plans and the same plans of wanting to do many things together, ”she commented.

And given the assumption that her heartthrob would ask her to marry her, she revealed what her answer would be: “Yes, of course I say yes, who knows when the wedding with this pandemic, but I do say yes,” he confessed with a laugh.