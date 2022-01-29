Summary of the match Paraguay vs Uruguay (0-1)

Midtime Editorial

A Luis Suarez goal enough for tonight The Uruguayan national team beat the Paraguayan national team 1-0, in the match that marked the Diego Alonso’s debut as technical director of the Uruguayan squad that, with today’s three points, he jumps into the fight for one of the two tickets left in Conmebol to attend the next World Cup.

It took work, but in the endThe Charrúas achieved their fifth victory in the World Cup qualifying round, with which they arrived at 19 points and located in the fourth position momentarily, and waiting for what the National Team of Colombia and Peru do tomorrow.

The Paraguayans started the duel better, and managed to contain the visiting offensive that, despite not having an outstanding game in the first half, crashed two shots off the crossbar of the goal of Anthony Silva.

The Gunslinger appeared

At the start of the second half, and in a play where the local defense tried to leave Luis Suarez out of place, the strategy did not work, the Pistolero entered the area and with a powerful and crossed shot beat Club Puebla’s goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The Guarani team It was very limited on offense, and even though the defense only failed once, that cost him the defeat and stay with 13 points, complicating their chances of getting into the qualifying zone.

Although it was not a great match, Uruguay came out with an important victory from the field of the General Pablo Rojas Stadium, one of four that you practically need to be able to aspire to one of the two direct tickets that remain in Conmebol, after Brazil and Argentina already have their pass.

His next match will be in Montevideo before the Peru National Team, which tomorrow will face Colombia, two direct rivals of the charrúas in the classification.

