Talina Fernández tells how Ana Barbara supported her when Pirru did not let her see her grandchildren

Gone are the years when Talina Fernandez faced difficulties wanting to have contact with their grandchildren, Paula Y Joseph Emiliowhen after the death of his daughter Mariana Levithe then husband of the deceased interpreter, Jose Maria Fernandez the pirruhe rebuilt his love life with Ana Barbara. After this situation, the communicator remembers that she used to travel to the city of Cancun to be able to meet the little ones, although her former son-in-law prevented her from living with the children. Faced with this difficulty, she remembers her as the singer of i looked it upfor whom she has unconditional affection, was there to support her and somehow make her long waits more bearable, a detail that she is very aware of and that she wanted to talk about with an open heart.





As sincere as ever, Talina recalled those days when she was able to discover in Ana Bárbara a noble woman, whom she immediately saw as an ally willing to play the role of mother to her grandchildren with pride and dedication. “We have seen who Ana Bárbara is, indeed, Pirru quickly fell in love with Ana Bárbara but very little time had passed since Mariana’s death. Ana Bárbara, took care of my grandchildren for about five years, took them to school, to the dentist, like a mother, she is a wonderful mother…”, said the driver in an interview granted to the television program windowing.





But the love that Talina has for the so-called Grupera Queen was strengthened when the interpreter offered her support, because the pirru, according to what he affirms, prevented him from having contact with Paula and José Emilio. “Pirru wouldn’t let me see them (my grandchildren). I used to go to Cancún and stay on the beach, waiting for my children to come down. I remember that I just had brain surgery and with the sun’s rays, and I was walking on the beach recently operated… Ana Bárbara saw me from her house and sent me a soda because she knew I was having a bad time. I have nothing but enormous affection for him…”, confessed the Lady of Good Sayingwho has since expressed his enormous admiration for the star.





In that space, Fernández also spoke about how proud she feels to preserve a friendship with Ana Bárbara, who despite living in the United States, does everything to stay close to Paula and José Emilio, as recently happened during the past December holidays. “She is a friend of mine, we are friends like that (very close) Ana Bárbara, may God bless her every day of her life. She invites us to Los Angeles, Emilio has just spent a month in Los Angeles with her. He shut up many people’s mouths … ”, she said firmly in another moment of the revealing talk in which she showed herself without filters.





How are your grandchildren?





Talina also revealed how everything is going for José Emilio, Paula and María, who are focused on their personal plans and enjoying themselves with their respective partners, while the youngest of the Levy brothers is living with her after the estrangement from his father, the pirru. In fact, he spoke of the professional concerns that the young man has expressed. “Maria, my granddaughter, she is in London with her partner. Suddenly (Emilio) thought, three days ago to become an actor, he is handsome so let’s see why he is between selling houses and being an actor. (Paula) is the one who is furthest from me, because she is with her boyfriend, suddenly they go to live in a place in Baja California that I do not know. High school is over, let’s see what he wants to do… ”, he said.





