Thanks to the Emblema Festival, the Backstreet Boys return to Mexico

Backstreet Boys return to Mexico with Gwen Stefani

The Backstreet Boys, Gwen Stefani and Kali Uchis will be part of the Emblema Festival poster, which will take place on May 13 and 14 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, a festival that will undoubtedly be crazy.

Despite the fact that the world continues to experience the ravages of the virus, the shows continue or even some new ones are created, this is the case of the Emblema Festival, which will bring artists such as the Backstreet Boys, gwen Stefani and Kali Uchis, in addition to some other national and Latin American proposals.

In fact, this Thursday, January 27, the poster for the 2022 edition of this festival was announced, which will take place on May 13 and 14 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome and in which around 28 musical artists will participate.

As you may remember, the Tecate Emblema had to cancel its 2021 edition due to the increase in virus infections.

However, according to the released poster, the Backstreet Boys, Gwen Stefani, Kali Uchis and Chvrches will be the headliners.

The festival announced that the tickets that were purchased for the 2020 edition will be valid for this year, so it will not be necessary to change them for new ones.

In addition, in the Latin proposals that will be presented at the musical meeting are Danna Paola, Becky G, Kenya Os and Mariah Angeliq.

On the other hand, the pre-sale will take place on February 1 and 2, and the tickets will cost between $1,650 (general), $2,475 (comfort pass) and $2,850 (Citibanamex Plus), all in the first phase of ticket sales.

Backstreet Boys is an American pop music boy band founded in Orlando, Florida on April 20, 1993.

The band is made up of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson.

As you may remember, they rose to fame with their debut album Backstreet Boys in 1996.

The following album, Backstreet’s Back (1997) continued the group’s worldwide success and they rose to stardom with their album Millennium (1999) and the following album, Black & Blue (2000).

After a three-year break, the band has released five albums Never Gone (2005), with which Richardson left the group, Unbreakable (2007), This Is Us (2009), NKOTBSB with New Kids on the Block ( 2011), In a World Like This with the return of Kevin (2013) celebrated their 20th anniversary with their first independent album, and after 6 years their recent album DNA (2019), debuted at number one, more than two decades later. the group was formed, and 19 years after its last peak in 2000.

Plus, as if that weren’t enough, they became the first boy band to top the US album charts in three decades.