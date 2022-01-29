The 3 signs of the zodiac that will have a complicated February 2022

The second month of the year is about to begin and it does not bode well for three zodiac signs. The planetary movements that will occur in February 2022 will make life difficult for Aries, Scorpio and Capricorn, however, astrologers reveal the keys so that they can overcome it and not get stuck in a spiral of negativity.

If you belong to any of these signs you should not be alarmed since it does not mean that karma or bad luck lurk in your daily life. The way the complexity of the month will manifest is in how you perceive reality, that is, you could become overwhelmed by negative thoughts.

According to YourTango.com, those responsible will be Mars, Mercury and Pluto, planets that will form unfriendly aspects with Aries, Scorpio and Capricorn and will significantly impact their destiny and explain how.

People born from March 21 to April 19, although they will have good news, there are things that will result in difficult situations. They will be susceptible to misunderstandings and mistakes that could jeopardize things they have worked hard to build. “He wants to push the boundaries and feels it is his birthright to do so, but this action has consequences,” astrologers commented on YourTango. The way to get through the month will be to learn the lessons and pay attention to your dreams, there could be the keys.

Those born from October 23 to November 21 will experience a storm of emotions in February. Planetary transits will make you defensive and you will not accept your vulnerability. They will be victims of mistrust and fear, so they could stop some projects that are on the horizon. Having family and friends close will restore confidence and courage.

Those born from December 21 to January 19 will have a bright start to the month at home and at work, however, after the second week they will lose their energy and brightness, according to astrological predictions. There will be difficulties at home, but not at work where everything will flow correctly. Relationship problems could grow. Astrologers tell you to be patient and wise because after the storm comes calm.

