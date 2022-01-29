the ambitious Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is almost 100 euros cheaper

Samsung and Google have collaborated to promote Wear OS and the first smartwatch to incorporate the new version is the Samsung Galaxy Watch4a device full of functions related to sports and health whose 44 mm LTE version is very low right now in multiple stores at 255 euros.





With an initial suggested retail price of €349.90, the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch4 ‘smart’ watch with LTE/4G connectivity is now available for purchase almost 100 euros cheaper in several storesstaying at a succulent 255 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – Smartwatch, Health Control, Sports Tracking, Long Battery Life, 44 mm, LTE, Black Color (ES Version)

This Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has a 1.36-inch SuperAMOLED display high resolution (450 x 450 pixels) to see the information displayed in good detail. It incorporates the Samsung Exynos W920 5nm processor along with 1.5 GB of RAM so that the Wear OS 3 operating system works smoothly. It has the One UI Watch customization layer that makes it similar to previous models with Tizen.

It is capable of connecting to 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks, has Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with the smartphone and other devices and 4G to make calls, play streaming music or receive notifications without having the smartphone on top. It is riddled with sensors: BioActive (PPG), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), heart rate and SPo2 measurement. It has 100 sports modes.

