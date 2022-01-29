The dance of Maribel Guardia, Victoria Ruffo and Africa Zavala on TikTok that drives their fans crazy

Maribel Guardia/Instagram Maribel Guardia, Victoria Ruffo and Africa Zavala

Maribel Guardia, Victoria Ruffo Y Africa Zavala They know that not everything is about work, and that is why the protagonists of the Mexican telenovela crown of tears 2 They took some time to have fun and give a little joy to their followers.

The actresses surprised everyone by dancing to the famous song “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Rod Stewartwith pure seventies style.

On the sidewalk, the actresses had a great time moving their hips. And although they all got a lot of praise from the fans, Guardia stole a lot of comments for her movements and the spectacular figure that she looks at 62 years old.

“After some trials, this is what we achieved,” Guardia wrote when sharing the video, which has gone viral on TikTok.

For her part, Zavala also shared the video on her networks and said: “We had fun haha”, while warning that it was she who after so many rehearsals did not coordinate the movements.

“What a great body of Maribel! How barbaric !!! 🔥🔥👏”; “what a great body my God 😍”; “😂😂😂 they are the best”; “God of my life, a little rehearsal is missing, but that’s how I love all three of them”; “Thank you for making me smile 😂😂😂😂😂”, the fans told them.

After Crown of tears swept the Mexican audience in 2012, Televisa set out to make the second part of this telenovela that has remained in everyone’s hearts, and which will premiere this year.

The cast of the new production is made up of, in addition to Guardia, Ruffo and Zavala, Ernest Laguardia, Martha Julia, Lola Merino, Arthur Carmona Y Rachel Garza, Jose Maria Torre, Alexander Nones Y Mane de la Parraamong others.

