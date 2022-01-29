The day Amanda Miguel was jealous of her husband Diego Verdaguer de Galilea Montijo

The death of Diego Verdaguer has made some media remember a publication that brought controversy at the time and that involved Amanda Miguel, the singer’s wife, and the television presenter Galilea Montijo.

All this situation was generated by a publication of the artist born in Argentina, in which he spoke of the video clip of his song “Voy a Conquistarte”.

In the plot of this audiovisual material, the artist married in fiction with the famous host of the program ‘Hoy’, which Televisa broadcasts.

The situation was going well and everything seemed to indicate that it was a simple promotion. However, Amanda Miguel’s husband wrote: “We can all create a fantasy, we can all create a desired reality in life. So I wanted to film and get married, in fantasy, with Galilea Montijo and I succeeded”.

In addition, in the photos he published, it was seen how Diego Verdaguer kisses his partner on the mouth in this video clip.

The message and the publication did not like Amanda Miguel very much, who left a comment that was reviewed by the press in 2020.

“Only that you are married! Better not postulate that, postulate something else that is more in line with your reality. Double lives don’t work.” It was the text that lit the networks.

more of the controversy

But it was not only addressed to her husband, since Galilea Montijo also received her respective comment.

“Galilea Montijo is divine, it was only a video, and kisses should be avoided in any case, just in case and to avoid possible “illusions”, he pointed.

With all this situation it was clear that the interpreter of “He Lied to Me” did not like anything that her husband was kissing others.

“I do not want to see my husband kissing with any model-actress-or etc, etc”, the singer added.

The death of Diego Verdaguer

This January 27 they reported the death of the artist. This is due to complications derived from COVID, a disease that he contracted in December and weakened his health.

The artist’s death was recorded in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Shortly before his death, Diego Verdaguer left a romantic message to his partner on his official Twitter account in which he indicated: “I will never get tired of dedicating it to you! You are and will be the thief who stole my heart @amandamiguels.

His family and Amanda Miguel were dismayed by the loss: “With absolute sadness, we regret to inform all his public and friends, that our dear Diego left his beautiful body today, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life”.

Likewise, they indicated: “We are immersed in this pain so we appreciate your understanding in these very difficult times.”