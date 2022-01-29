The enlarged who would go to Chivas now that he found out about his agreement with PSV

José Juan Macías would think about returning to Chivas thanks to the agreement they signed with PSV.

The directive of Chivas announced the agreement they signed with the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, which is focused on the exchange of experiences, coaches and players in the training areas of the club.

However, this agreement could represent a door to European football for first team players who are interested in the Dutch team, and one of those who would think about returning to Chivas to take advantage of this situation would be Jose Juan Macias.

The current striker Getafe He could leave the Spanish team this summer as he could not establish himself, since he has barely played eight games between the League and the Copa del Rey, and in fact, he has not played in La Liga since October 3, so now he would think about To return to Chivas after that I didn’t have that option in mind.

Why Macías did not want to return to Chivas

The idea of Jose Juan Macias was to stay in Europe and not return to Chivas to follow his dream, but given the little activity he could see in Chivas an opportunity to take hold and try to get out towards the PSV Eindhoven.