the European Union forces them to explain what they do with our data

WhatsApp’s latest changes in its privacy policy have not been liked in Europe. So much so that through the European Consumer Organization (BEUC), associated with the European Commission, the request to WhatsApp for a series of explanations has been announced. And they have a deadline.

Before March 2022, WhatsApp must answer and respond clearly to the different requests from the consumer organization. Otherwise, different sanctions could be applied, following the European consumer protection law.

Recent changes to your privacy policy are unclear

Among the explanations requested by this European organization is how WhatsApp is going to guarantee that consumers can understand the consequences of accepting the latest terms of service. Europe wants tech companies to be clear, and even for those more tech-savvy, it’s sometimes hard to understand what has changed.

Second is the explanation of how WhatsApp will use personal data for commercial purposes and whether consumers understand how this data is shared with other Facebook/Meta companies or third parties.

💬Remember when @WhatsApp made changes to its terms of service & privacy policy last year? 🤔Did you feel like you had clear enough info about the changes before you accepted them? @USCommission & #ConsumerProtection authorities are investigating. ➡️https://t.co/4VnKiwQPix pic.twitter.com/JDLqfLTYeJ — EU Consumer Affairs (@EUConsumer) January 27, 2022

The organization also wants an explanation of how WhatsApp ensures that consumers can opt out of the new terms. Here there were several positions on the part of WhatsApp until they finally assured that they were not going to limit the functions to those who did not accept their new privacy policy. But nevertheless, users keep getting persistent notifications asking them to accept the changes.

Finally, it is intended that WhatsApp specify what measures it will take with those consumers who have accepted the terms of service “under the false presumption that this was necessary to continue using the application.” That is to say, those users who really did not want to accept them but they could have been suggested/forced/incited to do so.

From WhatsApp they respond to Xataka that they hope “to be able to explain to the European Commission how we protect the privacy of our users in accordance with our obligations under EU law.” In March we will know if his answer is convincing enough and explanatory.

Image | Aaron Giri

More information | BEUC