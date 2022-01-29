Apparently, according to the photographs that were captured by a medium, the Mexican singer and actor, Paul Monterowas shown with the same mustache, sideburns and haircut that the deceased used, Vicente Fernandezduring his youth.

It should be noted that, a few days ago, it was officially announced, through Televisa and Univisión, that it would be preparing the mini series that will narrate the life of Don Vicente Fernández, well known as the “Charro de Huentitán”. It will be based on the emblematic and controversial book “The Last King” published long ago by the Argentine journalist, Olga Wornat.

Immediately, it was unofficially revealed that the story will be produced by Juan Osorio. Among some of the first names of celebrities that are already flying over and could become part of the cast, are Iliana Fox, to give life to his late wife, Doña Cuquita, and Emilio Osorio (the son of Niurka Marcos) who would be the one who would interpret to his son “Foal”, Alexander Fernandez.

Along the same lines and under very strong rumours, it was revealed that there would also be the possibility of another protagonist. This is how the name of the actor and singer came to light Paul Montero to give life to the “Charro de Huentitán”.

Although, so far they are only speculations, some first images began to circulate that would confirm that the singer was really the one chosen to lead the series that already has a tentative name: “The Son of the People”.

The first images of Pablo Montero as Vicente Fernández

After so many rumors, nothing has been made official yet. However, the name of Pablo Montero as the protagonist of the biographical series of Vicente Fernández came out during a YouTube program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante. From there is where, suddenly, the first images where the singer is seen came to light very well characterizedalmost identical.

According to all the images captured by the entertainment journalist, Pablo Montero was happy to see himself with the same haircut that Vicente Fernández used when he was young. Also, he wore the same mustache and sideburns that characterized himmaking it look very similar physically to the now deceased and beloved, Charro de Huentitán.

While, for his part, Paul Montero assured that, although nothing is yet certain, I would be proud to pay tribute to the iconic Mexican artist. For the 47-year-old singer, El Charro is the one who has truly left an important legacy in Mexican music like no one else.

“SOURCE: Uni2news”

Precisely, in one of his last interviews, when asked about his physical resemblance, Montero replied: “I would like to pay tribute to him in what is the mmusic, his life as a professional, father of a family and as an example for Mexicans”.

would you like that Paul Montero whoever plays Vicente Fernandez?