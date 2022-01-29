The first images of Pablo Montero as Vicente Fernández

Apparently, according to the photographs that were captured by a medium, the Mexican singer and actor, Paul Monterowas shown with the same mustache, sideburns and haircut that the deceased used, Vicente Fernandezduring his youth.

It should be noted that, a few days ago, it was officially announced, through Televisa and Univisión, that it would be preparing the mini series that will narrate the life of Don Vicente Fernández, well known as the “Charro de Huentitán”. It will be based on the emblematic and controversial book “The Last King” published long ago by the Argentine journalist, Olga Wornat.

