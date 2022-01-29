The future of medicine. How a new technology boom is transforming the healthcare business

GETTY IMAGES

Technology and health have a complicated relationship. On January 3, Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, a startup once held out the promise of combining the dynamism of Silicon Valley with a dull healthcare market, was convicted of lying to investors about the capabilities of her firm’s blood-testing technology. But if one looks beyond Theranos, which began to implode in 2015, a much healthier story emerges. A couple of weeks ago a horde of entrepreneurs and investors gathered virtually at JPMorgan Chase’s annual health meeting. At the forefront was artificial intelligence (AI), digital diagnostics and telehealth and a new wave of capital flooding a vast sector.

Highly regulated, costly and slow health systems, often dominated by rentier middlemen, are buffeted by firms that target patients directly, meet them where they are – increasingly online – and give them more control over how access treatments. Scientific advances in fields such as gene sequencing and AI make new modes of care possible. Prescription drugs are obtained through electronic pharmacies, wearable devices monitor health in real time, telemedicine platforms connect patients with doctors, and home tests allow self-diagnosis.

The prize is gigantic. Health care consumes 18% of GDP in the United States, equivalent to US$3.6 trillion a year. In other rich countries the proportion is lower, around 10%, but increases as the population ages. The pandemic has made people more comfortable with online services, including digitally mediated care. Venture capitalists spot a sector that is particularly ripe for a shock. CB Insights, a data provider, estimates that investments in digital health startups almost doubled in 2021, reaching US$57 billion. There are now about 90 unlisted $1 billion healthcare startups, four times the number five years ago. These “unicorns” are competing with established health companies and tech giants to get people cured and keep them from getting sick. In that process they are turning patients into consumers.

Massive consume

Mass consumer health products have long been synonymous with over-the-counter pain relievers, cough syrup, face creams, or Band-Aids offered by big drug companies. Recognizing that their uninnovative consumer goods divisions have become a liability, Johnson and Johnson, the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the United States and the world, and GlaxoSmithKline, a giant British rival, are separating them from the parent firm. The expectation is that without the cross-subsidies of the more lucrative prescription drug industries, consumer businesses will become more dynamic and inventive.

Some bolder established companies are already experimenting with digitization and consumerism. Teva, an Israeli pharmaceutical company founded in 1901, has developed a digitally controlled inhaler equipped with sensors connected to an app that tell users if they are using it properly.

rising ambitions

The second group of companies with new ambitions in the field of consumer health products are the big technology firms. After a series of abortive attempts to tiptoe into the health business — as happened with Google’s short-lived personal health data platform, liquidated in 2011 — the tech giants are finally getting a foothold. According to CB Insights, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook’s new parent company) and Microsoft collectively poured about $3.6 billion into health-related businesses last year. They are particularly active in two areas: devices and data.

Deloitte, a consultancy, estimates that 320 million mass consumer wearable medical devices will be sold globally in 2022. In 2020 Amazon introduced its $100 Halo bracelet. Last year Google acquired Fitbit, which makes a more sophisticated health tracker, for $2.1 billion. The latest Apple Watch already offers an electrocardiogram (ECG) function, and the iPhone maker plans to add blood oxygen sensors and a thermometer to help women track ovulation. The latest smartwatch from Apple’s South Korean rival Samsung offers ECG and blood pressure monitors.

Tech giants are also injecting health-related services into their cloud-based data processing offerings. To that end, Microsoft paid $20 billion last year for Nuance, an artificial intelligence firm. Amazon Web Services, the cloud division of the electronic emporium, has also launched a health offer. Oracle, an increasingly cloud-based business software firm, is finalizing a $28 billion acquisition of Cerner, a health technology group.

There are also the new firms, which offer products and services of varying degrees of complexity. Some are simple online pharmacies. Truepill, a six-year-old US company valued at $1.6 billion, now fills 20,000 prescriptions a day and does last-mile logistics for a variety of consumer health brands.

One of these brands is Him & Hers Health, a large US e-pharmacy that went public a year ago via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Another is Nurx, which offers pre-exposure prophylaxis for people at risk of AIDS. PharmEasy, an Indian online pharmacy, raised $500 million in capital last year.

digital bet

Telemedicine firms offering a wider range of services have prospered as Covid 19 overwhelmed clinic capacity and patients have opted out of in-person consultations. China’s WeDoctor, a private operator of what it calls “Internet hospitals,” was valued at nearly $7 billion. Teladoc, a publicly traded US firm with a market value of $13 billion, reported revenue of $520 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 80% compared to the previous year.

Another rapidly growing, more sophisticated area is home diagnostics. The Theranos scandal gave consumer diagnostics a bad name. Now better technology and greater realism about what can be achieved are rehabilitating this field, when the pandemic has accustomed people to the idea of ​​home tests.

This includes devices that test everything from blood sugar to stool. Levels Health, a two-year-old American startup, sells app-synchronized continuous glucose monitors directly to consumers, after connecting patients over the Internet with doctors who prescribe the device. Its founder, Josh Clemente, was inspired when he had to ask a friend to smuggle such a monitor from Australia to confirm his suspicions that, like a third of Americans, he is pre-diabetic: in the United States, Devices were available by prescription only to people with uncontrolled diabetes.

Now the startup it has 145,000 customers waiting. Digbi Health, another US firm, uses fecal matter to analyze the microbiome of customers and promote gastrointestinal health. Skin+Me, a British firm, avoids patients having to consult a dermatologist in person by providing medication on the basis of FDA. Thriva, also British, tests blood from finger pricks for problems such as high cholesterol and anemia.

Doctors on demand

One of the big reasons it’s taken so long for consumer technology to make an impact in healthcare is that the highly regulated industry doesn’t lend itself to the Silicon Valley credo of “move fast and break things.” But recent years have shown that it is even possible to cause a shock in regulated sectors. Hamish Grierson founded Thriva after experiencing a digital shake-up at his former payday job. Level Health’s Clemente helped keep astronauts in tip-top shape at SpaceX, which managed to break into the spaceflight business once dominated by the state.

One strategy is to offer “general wellness” products, which evade rigorous controls and only consult medical professionals for advice or to convince potential investors that the products have scientific backing. Thriva, for example, says its blood tests offer “insight” rather than an official diagnosis.

Other companies, especially those with more high-tech offerings, tread carefully. Manny Montalvo, who oversees sales of the “Digihaler” inhaler at Teva, insists it is not a mass-market product. “This is still medicine and you have to choose the right medicine for the patient,” he says categorically. Apple has sought approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ECG function in its new watch.

Regulators, for their part, are also trying to move faster. The newly appointed FDA chief is a former adviser to Google Health, the tech giant’s health startup. The industry hopes that while he is in charge, the body will finally adopt long-delayed standards for digital health software. Australia, Japan, Singapore and the EU have established digital health strategies to create similar standards to determine the quality, safety and clinical value of new health devices. More countries are adopting data protection rules that should give entrepreneurs, investors and consumers more clarity on what data can be shared, with whom and how.

The boom in mass consumer health services had its hurdles. Investors who pushed up the share prices of companies selling online pills and digital hospitals every time there was a wave of Covid are now showing less interest in these firms when the threat recedes.

Some products will fail, and regulators may still get in the way of those seeking to shake up the health market. Still, as Scott Melville of the Consumer Goods Association, a business chamber, puts it: “You will no longer go back to the old paternalistic system where you depend exclusively on a medical professional for your health care.” Enterprising companies want to help people recover faster or, better yet, avoid getting sick. That’s a negative outlook for the hospital complex, which makes its profits from the very sick. For everyone else it’s mostly positive.