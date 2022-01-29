The Government of Cuba denies entry to Yulieski Gurriel

The Government of Cuba denied entry to baseball player Yulieski Gurrielreported the specialized media Full Swing.

This Saturday, Havana denied entry to the 2021 American League batting champion, Yulieski Gurrielsaid the aforementioned medium from “totally reliable sources”.

“Yuli was going to travel in a private plane to Havana and from there to Varaderoby road, to reunite with the other part of his family that still resides on the Island. It was yesterday that the emigration notification arrived that he was not allowed access without receiving many more explanations“, he pointed Full Swing.

“Heading to Varadero to meet again with part of the Gurriel Castillo family. Even if the main character, number 10, will be missing for reasons beyond his control and the will of others. But despite all the inconveniences, from his height he is going to give satisfaction to his family, which is the most important thing he has in Cuba, not to mention friends and fans “, said a relative of the player, Yudith Castillo Ruizon Facebook.

According to the aforementioned medium, “in emigration from Cuba everything was in order, but they waited until the last minute to say that I could not enter the country“.

Yulieski Gurriel stayed with his brother Lourde Jr. in 2016 in the Dominican Republic when they participated in the Caribbean Series.

“Under the current Cuban constitution, athletes no longer have to wait eight, but five years after leaving an official delegation to return to their country. Both stayed in the Dominican in 2016 and in February 2021 half a decade of that event was completed, “added the aforementioned source.

Yulieski Gurriel, 36-year-old Houston Astros first basemanbecame last year the longest-serving player at that position to win a US Major League Baseball Gold Glove (MLBfor its acronym in English).