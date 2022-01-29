The iPhone shoots up 20% Apple profit despite supply problems | Economy

iPhone sales during the holiday season have boosted Apple’s profit by 20% in the past three months despite continuing supply chain problems, according to accounts filed Thursday by the company.

The technology giant achieved net profits between October and December of 34,630 million dollars, 20% more than in the same period of the previous year, when it earned 28,755 million. In its first quarter of 2022 (Apple’s fiscal year begins in October), the Cupertino company entered 123,945 million dollars, above the 111,439 billed in the same three months of the previous year. The company’s investors pocketed $2.11 per share during this period, compared to $1.70 a year ago.

“We had limitations on many of our products (because of problems in the global supply chain). Our forecast is that in the quarter ending in March we will face fewer limitations than we experienced in the quarter ending in December, ”said Apple CEO Tim Cook, presenting the accounts.

Despite these limitations, of which the company itself already warned when presenting its accounts for the entire fiscal year 2021 in October, the figures for this Thursday were higher than those expected by analysts and did not reflect the problem of the lack of microprocessors that worried the company.

By business segments, the iPhone phone represents, with 71,628 million dollars in revenue, more than half of the company’s total turnover. Although Apple does not detail the phone models to which the billing corresponds, it is reasonable that a large part of these come from the sales of the new iPhone 13, which went on sale at the end of September, that is, just before it began. the period analyzed today.

Behind the iPhone, although far behind, are services, one of the company’s biggest bets in recent years, in which it has launched a multitude of subscription platforms in sectors as diverse as television entertainment, video games, the press, physical exercise and music. Between October and December, Apple entered 19,516 million dollars for these subscription services; They were followed by clothing and home technology (a segment that includes sales of, among others, Apple Watch watches and AirPods headphones), with 14.701 million dollars.

Coinciding with the Christmas holiday period, Mac computers (Apple’s original product) reaped good sales results and allowed the firm to enter 10,852 million dollars for this concept, above the 8,675 million in the same period of 2020 .

The negative note, however, was put by the iPad tablets, whose sales fell year-on-year and went from contributing 8,435 million to the company’s accounts to only 7,248 million.

The Cupertino company achieved more than a third of its income in the American market (including the US, Latin America and Canada), the region with the largest business for the company. Behind America was the European market, closely followed by China, and further behind, Japan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

The good results presented by Apple encouraged investors on Wall Street and the company’s shares rose 3.39% to 164.79 dollars per title in electronic operations after the closing of the New York parks.