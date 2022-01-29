The modest destination that awaits you in South America

Cruz Azul confirmed that it terminated the contract of Lucas Passerini, who was no longer in the plans for Clausura 2022; The Argentine will go to a modest club in Chile.

With more pain than glory, Lucas Passerini stopped being a Cruz Azul player officially, two years after arriving at La Noria, because after his poor performance as a striker, the Argentineor it no longer entered Juan Reynoso’s plans for Clausura 2022, so after a couple of transfers, this time yes it will go permanently

The machine confirmed through an official statement managed to reach an agreement with the 27-year-old footballer to be able to terminate his contract and let him go from the institution as free agent, 11 months after his relationship with the cement club ended, since He still had a contract until December 2022.

“Cruz Azul and Lucas Passerini reached an agreement for the early termination of their contract. Good luck in future projects, Lucas”, was the message with which the cement team explained the situation of the Argentine striker, after during the last weeks it remainedor training with the U-20 category of the team.

Thus, Machine managed to release one more foreigner quota from its campus, which opens the possibilities to the directive of incorporate another reinforcement from abroad, in case you require it; furthermore, that it will save the salary of the Argentine, who left very bad feelings with the cement t-shirt, with which He could only sign two goals in the Concachampions and two more in the MX League.

The modest fate that awaits Lucas Passerini

Once Lucas Passerini could stay as a free agent, everything seems to indicate that his destiny will be in a modest club from Chile, since various media from South America reported that the Argentine striker will become a reinforcement of Unión La Calera, a team that is also known as ‘cementeros’.

teams like Quilmes and San Lorenzo in Argentina, as well as Colo Colo in Chile, sounded like possible destinations for Passerini, however, it would be La Calera Union the one who finally receives the Formoseño in his ranks; It is expected that I arrived this weekend to Andean landss to undergo the respective medical examinations and later be able to sign your contract with the caleranos until 2023.