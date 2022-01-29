The most innovative titles to face the challenges of the medicine of the future | Futures Education

Every day, millions of people around the world take medications that do not produce the desired effect. In the United States, the ten best-selling drugs help between 25% and 4% of patients who take them, depending on the drug. This was reported in 2015 by the professor at the University of California and expert in human biology, Nicholas J. Schork, in an article in the international scientific journal Nature.

Its objective was to focus on the ineffectiveness of the treatment of many diseases and the need to approach the process in a more individualized way. Something that many scientists were already investigating and that is known as personalized and precision medicine.

These advances are part of the great trend that will mark the future and that experts call medicine of the four Ps, after the initial letter of four adjectives that describe it. To personalized medicine, also known as genomics, predictive medicine is added, capable of predicting the risk of suffering from certain diseases; the preventive one, which applies measures to delay or eliminate the appearance of these expected ailments, and the participatory one, which involves the patient in the decision-making process to empower him during his treatment. There are those who add a fifth P: population medicine, which combines the previous four to build a more efficient health system that provides quality care to the entire population.

The bioinformatician Manuel Corpas, founder of the genetic analysis company Cambridge Precision Medicine, spin off of the British university incubator, points out that the origin of this change lies in the discovery that genetics plays a major role in health. “Today we know that it provides and regulates the molecular functions of the cell and determines between 30% and 70% the probability of suffering from certain diseases, especially hereditary ones”, comments this expert.

That information contained in the DNA that we inherit from our parents, according to Corpas, determines the risk of suffering from most of the complex diseases that are the main cause of death in rich countries: “Neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, the cardiovascular ones, the metabolic ones such as diabetes and cancer”, he lists. Although it also opens ways to find out how they affect other pathologies, such as infectious ones. Precisely, Corpas is leading an investigation with Spanish patients to find out how genetics influences the probability of suffering from covid-19 with severe symptoms. A project of which very soon, he assures, the results will be known.

This revolution in the approach to treatment requires health professionals familiar with information technology, since the paradigm shift would not have been possible without the arrival of digitization as a fundamental tool in all biomedical laboratories. Corpas explains that today there are sensors that collect information from human physical processes and quickly transmit it to any part of the world to obtain diagnoses. In addition to processors capable of handling large amounts of data, such as the millions of elements of DNA, through techniques of big data and artificial intelligence to unlock the secrets of the human genome.

“Those who are capable of dealing with artificial intelligence and data analysis will enjoy greater potential for development in their careers,” says Corpas, who directs the University Expert course in Clinical Genetics and Personalized Medicine at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), an online higher education center. Other profiles, such as bioinformaticians and engineers, will also play an important role in developing the technology that will make it possible to advance this change.

This type of academic program is aimed at all these professionals who seek training in the fundamental concepts of genetics and bioinformatics, in data production and interpretation techniques for diagnosis and their application, as well as in the ethical, legal and social.

This is how Health Sciences are studied in an online university

Octavio Corral, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UNIR, applauds the possibilities that the nature of online training opens up for students to develop technology-related skills. “We want to be part of this digital transformation of healthcare, which is why we update our titles and our programs to offer what society demands of us or will demand of us in the short term,” he specifies.

Health Sciences degrees, however, pose a challenge for 100% online universities, as they have an unavoidable practical component. Normally, distance students are scattered throughout the territory, which complicates their access to facilities where they can carry out face-to-face practices. That is why at UNIR they have sought a hybrid formula with theoretical classes online and practices in health centers. “This system is in great demand because it allows you to reconcile your professional and personal life with your academic life, and face-to-face practices provide opportunities for socialization so you don’t stay isolated at home,” argues the director.

The university has 1,300 agreements with hospital groups, health ministries of various regional governments, city councils, companies in the health sector, professional associations and scientific associations. Also with health centers in Latin American countries where UNIR has a presence, such as Ecuador.

A hybrid model to train optometrists and sports experts

The students of the degree in Optics and Optometry and the master’s degree in Visual Health and Advanced Optometry from CUNIMAD, an online center attached to the University of Alcalá de Henares, which belongs to the Proeduca group, of which UNIR is also a part, carry out their internships in establishments of the Afflelou Spain network of opticians. In this way, students, who are in any part of Spain, can choose the nearest optical center from among the 30 that have authorized tutors. Eva Ivars, CEO of Afflelou Spain, points out that this method, innovative in the country, means that future professionals do not have to change cities to obtain a degree. “If you live in Seville, you can do your internship there, which multiplies the study opportunities,” she says.

In the master’s degree in Pediatric Palliative Care, a pioneering and benchmark postgraduate course in its field, students are trained remotely from anywhere and do their internships at a hospital in their region, where, once they finish, they set up a palliative care unit for children. “It is one of the toughest disciplines in medicine, since it is about, when there are no more therapeutic options, offering the minor the best quality of life,” says Corral.

