The most media rival that Canelo Álvarez will have was already chosen by Eddy Reynoso

Speculation is over! Canelo Alvarez apparently he already has a rival, because his coach Eddy Reynoso have a favorite to face it in May or September and that would be the Fight plus media and attractive for the considered best pound for pound in the world.

In an interview for the YouTube channel ‘Fight Hub TV’, Eddy Reynoso He talked about the possible challengers of the first and only undisputed Mexican and Latin American champion in history in any category, breaking down the characteristics of all of them one by one.

“I think Benavides is moving forward, because he has better boxing skills, you can say, but there are also (Jermall) Charlo, (Dmitry) Bivol, (Artur) Beterbiev, (Joe) Smith and we can make good combinations, “said Eddy Reynoso, physical trainer for Canelo Álvarez.

“Benavides is a good boxer, a strong fighter, with a lot of speed and although many trainers believe he can beat Canelo, they said the same about Trout, Golovkin, Saunders, Smith and Plant and they all lost. It’s good that they say they can beat him, because if not imagine what kind of fight we could expect, ”he added.

How many fights will Canelo Alvarez this 2022, he stated that there would be two, to give him rest: “In 2021 we had almost four fights and he is a bit tired, so we are going to give him rest between now and February and plan the year well.”

Who is the most media rival for Canelo Álvarez?

However, when Eddy Reynoso was asked which of all those rivals is his favorite and why, he stated that “a fight with Charlo is more media-focused, because he is a fighter who sells more, who is more sought after by people and for the same reason. It would be a much more attractive matchup.”

Regarding facing the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin, he considered that they would see if something could be done in May or September, although Golovkin has not raised his hand to fight with Canelo Alvarez at 168 pounds, if you want me to go up, why not go down anymore.

Finally, he assured that “we are going to look for the dates of May and September in the United States and the last one here, in Mexico, possibly in the Azteca Stadium. We are in the best moment in the race of the Canelo Alvarez and hopefully one day we will be given the opportunity to fight there”.

