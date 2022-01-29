qwant does not collect any personal data from queries that are carried out and ensures the guarantee of neutrality and impartiality in the search results displayed. When we perform a search on Qwant our IP address is not associated to that search. In addition, another of its strengths is that it prohibits the use of any advertising trackers, so a profile is not determined for commercial purposes.

Qwant calls himself “the search engine that respects your privacy” and it also claims to be the first efficient and ethical European search engine. One of the fundamental pillars of what is considered the most private search engine on the Internet is precisely this: protecting the privacy of its users.

Qwant was born in France in 2013 . This search engine has the basic principles that a user may need in terms of an Internet search engine. However, it stands out from the rest in that it is the one that provides the most privacy.

Along with its browser version, we can also download Qwant on our smartphone or tablet by searching the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store for the app Quant mobile that maintains the same privacy guarantees as in the computer version.

Main features

Qwant works in a very similar way to the Google search engine. Simply indicate what you want to find in the search bar. In it we can find web pages, news, photographs and videos related to our search.

In addition to the search functions, Qwant also offers other services. One of them is about Quant Junior, a safe and educational search engine for children from 6 to 12 years old that can encourage their learning. Let’s say that it allows the smallest and youngest to explore the Internet in a safe environment and without advertising. Qwant Junior offers search tips, game news and educational tabs on the home page. Your children will always be protected as it blocks inappropriate content. The browser itself recommends that parents install additional parental control software to complete the search experience.

Finally, Qwant also has its own mapping service: Quant Maps. A tool that will facilitate our trips without entailing any type of tracking. Qwant Maps suggests nearby services, the most suitable route by car, on foot or by bicycle and the possibility of adding favorite places and share them with your followers on social networks. The geographical position that Qwant Maps detects both in the browser and in the app when geolocation is activated is not stored. It is only used temporarily to optimally serve the search. A search engine that complies with all the standards set by the European Union and that has made it one of the most private on the entire Internet.