The regime insists: up to five years in prison for Cubans who sell dollars

The Havana regime insist on condemn Cubans who sell foreign currency (dollars, euros, pesos…) or slaughter cattle without state authorization.

The preliminary draft of the Penal Code establishes in Article 316.1, subsection e, that “it is sanctioned with deprivation of freedom from two to five years or a fine of five hundred to one thousand quotas or both, to whoever sells or, by any means, transfers, transmits or acquires currencycheck, money order, traveler’s check or any other analogous credit effect denominated in foreign currency, violating the legal provisions”.

The same sanction will be for those who “export or import currency or national public securitiesin violation of legal provisions” or “perform exchange operations in black markets of national or foreign currencies or through channels other than those legally established”establishes subsection a and g of the aforementioned Article.

The preliminary draft of the Penal Code stipulates the same penalty for other people who incur illegal trafficking of national currency, foreign currency, metals and precious stones.

The preliminary draft of the Penal Code and the Criminal Enforcement Law They were published on January 20 on the official page of the People’s Supreme Court of Cuba.

With respect to Article 282 of the current Criminal Code, the sanction for illegal trafficking of national currency, foreign currency, metals and precious stones low from one to eight years of deprivation of liberty to two to five years.

For his part, the preliminary draft of the Penal Code establishes in its Article 318.1 that “Whoever, without prior authorization from the state body specifically empowered to do so, slaughters larger cattle, is punished with imprisonment from three to eight years.“.

The Cubans who sell, transport or trade “with meat from cattle slaughtered illegally” will be penalized two or five years in prison.

“It is punishable by deprivation of liberty from six months to one year. or a fine of one hundred to three hundred quotas or both, to whom, knowing its origin, purchase meat from illegally slaughtered cattle. If the fact described in the previous section consists of acquiring meat from cattle slaughtered illegally to supply it to food processing, production, trade or sale centers, a penalty of deprivation of liberty for one to three years or a fine of three hundred to three years is incurred. a thousand installments or both,” he added.

The convictions for illegal slaughter of cattle from two to five years to three to eight years. Too raises the penalty for those who sell, transport or trade with meat from illegally slaughtered livestock from six months to three years to two to five years.

The text not yet approved it also increases the sentences for those who buy the meat of illegally slaughtered cattle from three to nine months to six months to a year. Likewise, whoever buys “illegal meat” for food processing, production, trade or sale centers must serve “a prison sentence of one to three years” or fines, instead of three to nine months.

The Central Bank of Cuba denied this week that the country’s authorities will approve the sale of dollars and Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) in a controlled way, at the official rate of 24 Cuban pesos, with the purpose of limiting inflation.

The dollar in the Cuban informal market reached 100 Cuban pesosaccording to the exchange rate published by the independent media The touchan increase of three pesos compared to the last figure reported.