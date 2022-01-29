The Royal Academy of Medicine of the Balearic Islands recognizes several nurses from Son Llàtzer

The Royal Academy of Medicine of the Balearic Islands (Ramib) has recognized several nurses from Hospital Son Llàtzer, who have received the award for the best research study in Nursing 2021, in addition to other professionals in different categories of the awards and distinctions of the years 2021 and 2020 “with a strong nursing accent”.

As explained by the Official College of Nursing of the Balearic Islands (Coiba) this Friday in a press release, the inaugural session of the new academic year 2022 was held on Thursday, where these awards were presented, and the master session was held ‘ From the plague of 1820 to the Covid-19 pandemic: Reflections on epidemics, science and public health in the Balearic Islands’.

Specifically, the doctor of nursing Michael Bennasar received the medal as ‘Corresponding National Academician by choice’, thus becoming part of the Ramib for “own merits” and, in this case, for his academic contribution and collaboration with the ‘Academic Journal of Health Sciences’. This distinction was awarded to him last year, but he was unable to collect it due to the limitations established due to the pandemic.

For her part, the Dean of the Faculty of Nursing and Physiotherapy and the first Spanish nurse ‘honoris causa’, Dr. Rosamaria Alberdireceived the Mateu Orfila Award for professional career that the Ramib awards annually to an outstanding health professional who has retired in the last year.

Also, the nurses Maria Gil, P. Estades, Y. Perello, C. Ragosin Y E. Rossellofrom Hospital Son Llàtzer, have obtained the award for best research study in Nursing 2021 for his work entitled ‘Role of occupational nursing in the early detection of people at high risk of insulin resistance (IR)’.

According to Coiba, this resistance is an important public health problem given its close relationship with glycemic elevations.

The study, which had an average sample of more than 418,000 people, made it possible, on the one hand, to discover the multiple variables that influence the appearance of IR and, on the other, to establish a profile of a high-risk person in order to establish detection strategies and early diagnosis.

Finally, the nurse Sergio Fresneda received the award for the best Nursing research 2020, which he was also unable to collect last year due to restrictions. His study dealt with the role of nurses in detecting altered parameters of cardiovascular risk in apparently healthy workers.

«The Coiba celebrates these recognitions of the Ramib to the efforts and contributions of the nurses of the Balearic Islands in the field of health, as well as to the research, dissemination and application of the results of nursing research in the daily practice of care for the people”, they have concluded, reports Europa Press.