The Sandbox (SAND) gains 40% after the association between Snoop Dogg and Warner Music

Sandbox (SAND) refused to go lower despite broad negative market sentiment over the past 24 hours. Instead, the altcoin posted a breakout rally as traders evaluated its recent high-profile associations as a sign that the project has strong fundamentals.

SAND was up 10.23% at $3.38 at the close of UTC on Jan 27, followed by another 5.42% rally at $3.57 on Friday. By contrast, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.41% in the same time frame.

Daily price chart of the SAND/USD pair. Source: TradingView

SAND adoption skyrockets

Traders decided to increase their exposure to SAND after the sandbar announced its partnership with US rapper Snoop Dogg and Warner Music, a major record label.

January 27, Snoop Dogg tweeted a teaser of what appeared to be his upcoming collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), dubbed “Snoop’s Avatars.” The rapper further hinted that his avatars would be part of the Sandbox metaverse.

Somethin big comin soon. ⬇️ Keep up 2 dates @TheSnoopAvatars @TheSandboxGame https://t.co/GkqdAJE10L — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 26, 2022

Later that day, Sandbox announced that it would create a music theme park and concert venue within its metaverse with the help of Warner Music. With it, the game project signaled that Warner Music artists would virtually engage with their fans and generate real revenue streams.

“We are shaping The Sandbox as a fun entertainment destination where creators, fans, and gamers can enjoy one-of-a-kind immersive experiences and be more connected with their favorite music artists through NFTs,” Sebastien Borget, told Cointelegraph. COO and co-founder of The Sandbox.

Naturally, the high-profile partnerships increased the prospects of SAND finding more converts in the future. This is primarily due to the token’s role as a primary asset within the Sandbox metaverse: a means of exchange, governance, and staking. As a result, it fared better than most of its major crypto rivals on Thursday.

What’s next for SAND?

The latest buying spree appears to be in line with a choppy recovery in the broader crypto sector that began on Jan. 24.

Between its low point on January 22 and the high on Friday, the cryptocurrency market added more than $150 billion to its net valuation. SAND, which rallied along with other assets, bottomed out at $2.56 and then surged more than 40% in just four days.

Daily price chart of the SAND/USD pair. Source: TradingView

After the bounce, the price of SAND confirmed its 200-day exponential moving average (200-day EMA; the blue wave on the chart above) as its interim support. If the euphoria surrounding the Snoop Dogg and Warner Music partnerships holds, SAND is likely to extend its bullish momentum towards the 50 day EMA (the red wave) near $4.50.

Meanwhile, independent market analyst Cantering Clark I doubt of the bullish setup, recalling that the rise in SAND could have been a “useful exit for holders” before a potential bearish continuation ahead.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.