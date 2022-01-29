The severity of Jorge Sánchez’s injury is defined and the time he will be off the courts

Yesterday, the Mexican team faced Jamaica in their first match of this FIFA date, where he managed to get the three points as a visitor despite being outscored from the second half. However, with one man too many, those led by Gerardo Martino They won the victory after a somersault started by the goal of the player of the America club, Henry Martin. Although not everything was good, because another of the bluecream who wore the jersey of Tricolor was injured, this being the defender Jorge Sanchez.

Just five minutes into the game, Sanchez had to leave the field of play due to injury, so he entered Louis Rodriguez to replace it in the rest of the commitment. the game over, Gerardo Martino was questioned about the condition of the defender of the America, to which he replied that he still had no knowledge of his condition. Today there is more information about it.

As reported by our collaborator, Jonatan Peña, Sanchez suffered from a left ligament strain, which according to some sources, implies a loss of three to four weeks, missing the rest of the commitments of the Concacaf Octagonal Final with the Mexican teamand the following encounters with Americawhich will be against Atlético de San Luis, Santos Laguna, Mazatlán FC, and Club Pachuca. In any case, we will have to wait to see the evolution of Jorge Sanchez over time.

Club América has already accumulated a couple of injuries due to the FIFA Date

In what was the first day of this FIFA datethe alarms are already on Coapasince two of its summoned elements were injured, these being Jorge Sanchez and Pedro Aquino. The good news is that the Peruvian returned to the Mexico City as prevention, and could see activity in the next match of the Eagles against the potosinos.

The rest of the squad are still in good shape, but Richard Sanchez, Henry Martin, and Guillermo Ochoa They will arrive with a greater physical load, which compromises, especially field soccer players, to see activity. Certainly Sanchez can be covered by Jonathan dos Santosbut the big problem would be up front, because Federico Vinas was sent off in the previous match against Atlasso a lot will depend on how much you play Martin in the next two games of the Mexican team.