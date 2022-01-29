The surprising forecast on the future of Bitcoin from one of the great Wall Street investors | Technology

If you buy Bitcoin now, you could be rich in as little as eight years, at least that’s what this major investment firm claims.

Although Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are experiencing their particular crypto winter in recent days, they have been in a downward trend since last December, but the truth is that there are still many people and certain institutions that are betting on the most famous digital currency , and it seems that the future is assured.

Although Bitcoin saw its value decrease somewhat after the recent announcement by the Federal Reserve about the rate hike for March, at the time of writing this news around 37,000 dollars, a very interesting price to invest and less to sell, and that many are seeing as an opportunity for the future.

And it is that thinking in the long term, buying Bitcoin now can make you rich in a few years, at least that is how the investment firm considers it ARK Invest (founded by the Wall Street investment superstar, Cathie Wood) who in their Big Ideas 2022 report assure that, in view of the different estimates, Bitcoin could exceed a million dollars in 2030, collect from Business Insider.

In the part of the report where they talk about Bitcoin estimates, titled A Monetary Revolution, is written by Yassine Elmandjra. It is said that the market capitalization of Bitcoin still represents a small fraction of global assets and that it is likely to increase as states and nations adopt it as legal tender.

However they collect that the volume of cumulative transfers of Bitcoin has increased by 463% in 2021, surpassing the annual settlement volume of Visa payments.

And it is that more and more institutional investors are jumping on the Bitcoin bandwagon, and at the head is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust with 654,200 bitcoins, Block.one with 140,000 BTC and Microstrategy with 121,044 BTC.

But there is some concern about the energy consumption in the mining of cryptocurrencies, but in the report they affirm that Bitcoin “encourages new and more efficient forms of power generation”, however, we recently saw that a company in Catalonia took advantage of biogas from pig excrement to mine Bitcoin.

They claim that cryptocurrency mining “has the power to encourage investment in intermittent power systems by increasing renewables that are part of the power supplied to the grid”.