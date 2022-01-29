The surprising invitation he made to a group of coffee pickers to listen to him in the front row prior to his “Black and White” tour – Prensa Libre

This Thursday, January 27, the Guatemalan singer-songwriter surprised several workers who collect coffee in the area where he is rehearsing.

Ricardo Arjona is in Antigua Guatemala, the city where he is rehearsing the show that he plans to show during his tour Black and White Tour which will begin on February 3 in Spain.

“I was born minutes from this place. My father was the school teacher. These guys have the transparency of soul that is no longer found, ”Arjona wrote on her social media accounts.

In the publication, the national musician included a video of 2.37 minutes in which the moment in which he speaks with the workers and invites them to witness the show in the front row is observed.

“How many of you? They are a lot no. Are you the ones who load the coffee here, but also dry it here?” Arjona asked them and then began to count them.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter realized that there were 13 workers and joked with them. “Get another one, because 13 is a weird number,” said Ricardo, and everyone responded with laughter.

Arjona indicated that he would take a photo so that they would be registered because he invited them to witness the Show that they plan to share during Black and White Tour.

“We are setting up what the tour is here. Do you know what that is?” Ricardo asked and one of the workers replied that he and his colleagues are proud that he is rehearsing in that place.

“We are doing a lot of things, but we don’t know what results it has with the people who are in charge. So we are going to do something, you are coming this Thursday at 8 at night to see the Show and we give them some chairs and then they tell us how they see it”, commented Arjona.

In the end, 15 workers were invited who will be able to observe and listen exclusively and in the front row, what Ricardo Arjona has prepared for the Black and White Tour.

“I am happy that they are our first public, it will be an unforgettable experience. This is one of the most important stagings of my life. The challenge of White Y Black and a job of more than a year that makes us happy”, added Arjona in his publication.