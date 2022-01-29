The Tesla Model S Plaid and the Lucid Air go head to head, who will win? – Curiosities – Hybrids and Electric

Everyone was asking for it, and the time has come. We are already used to the typical American quarter mile races. Straight line acceleration tests intended to show which car is the fastest. This time the confrontation brings us to two electric models that are among the most extreme in the world. The expensive and exclusive Lucid Air vs. the expensive and popular Tesla Model S Plaid. A race as silent as it is fast.

And it is that on the asphalt more than 2,000 horsepower of electric power and a total of five engines are placed. Tesla claims that his S Plaid is one of the fastest electric sedans on the planet to travel 400 meters. However, I have never faced a model as powerful as the Lucid Motors Air. A very similar sedan that exceeds it in power. As we well know, it is not only a question of which number is the highest, but how much of that power can be transmitted to the asphalt.

Effectiveness is everything in a race as short as the quarter mile. In just 400 meters everything must go perfectly to be able to cross the finish line in the lead. In this case, the test has been carried out by the guys from DragTimes, a YouTube medium specialized in drag racing. They have been the first to face the beasts, and they have done so four times so that there is no room for possible speculation or fixing.

Before we talk about the results, it’s worth remembering that Lucid Motors has put two powerful electric motors inside the Lucid Air, one on each axle. The total joint power is 1,126 horses with an acceleration data from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds.. In the other lane of the track is the Plaid, the latest and most extreme version of the Tesla Model S with 1,034 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds. Always in ideal conditions.

With four concatenated tests, the results are always very tight. The victories are interspersed and to a large extent the response of the driver is what determines the end. Despite this, it is noted that the Model S is more effective in its response. Although the Lucid Air takes the lead at certain times, the Tesla is more aggressive and with a stronger power delivery, while the Lucid model is more linear. We don’t tell you the ending if we don’t gut it for you. You better see it.