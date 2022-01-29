Mia Khalifa She is one of the most popular adult actresses in recent years, and although she is already retired from this profession, she is still one of the most sought-after women on triple X sites, however, this weekend she has become a trend on social networks due to because Facebook has caused the rumor to spread that he passed away, but this is the truth behind his alleged death.

A few hours ago, the official Facebook page of Mia Khalifa became ‘in memoriam’, a function that activates the social network after the death of a user, with the aim of making the commemorative account and their added friends can leave a posthumous message, as if it were a kind of virtual funeral.

After making this situation known, the internet exploded with the alleged death of the actress, but neither her representatives, relatives or her boyfriend, reggaeton singer Jhay Cortez, have confirmed the news or given any statement in this regard.

What is the truth behind the alleged death of Mia Khalifa?

It is very likely that a Facebook user has reported to the social network about the alleged death from Mia Khalifa with the aim of deleting your account, because once it is reported, the ‘in memoriam’ function is activated automatically.

“In accordance with our policy, we memorialize an account of someone who has died if a family member or close friend tells us to do so,” Facebook mentions in its help service.

Likewise, Facebook has indicated that due to the pandemic it has less staff to review these reports, so it may take some time to verify the information and confirm if the famous adult actress has died.

While more information is given, various media and users assure that Mia Khalifa He has not died because during the last 24 hours he has been uploading stories on his Instagram account in which he is seen in a relaxed way and showing off his pet. Given this, it only remains to wait for the actress herself to come out and deny her death or the information received by Facebook is ratified.