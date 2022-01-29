The TRUTH behind the alleged death of Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa She is one of the most popular adult actresses in recent years, and although she is already retired from this profession, she is still one of the most sought-after women on triple X sites, however, this weekend she has become a trend on social networks due to because Facebook has caused the rumor to spread that he passed away, but this is the truth behind his alleged death.

A few hours ago, the official Facebook page of Mia Khalifa became ‘in memoriam’, a function that activates the social network after the death of a user, with the aim of making the commemorative account and their added friends can leave a posthumous message, as if it were a kind of virtual funeral.

