The worst player of the Mexican National Team and Martino insists that he be a starter

Jesús Gallardo started with the Mexican National Team against Jamaica.

January 27, 2022 7:22 p.m.

The Mexican team faced Jamaica in a World Cup qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022, a match that the team from Gerardo Martino it was complicated by its ineffectiveness and its lack of forcefulness.

One of the players who did not have a good game and who has been one of the most criticized for several games in the Selection, it was Jesus Gallardo, who overflowed on some occasions but was not fine in the last pass, and could not put in centers that put danger to the defense of Jamaica.

But nevertheless, Jesus Gallardo is still the favorite Gerardo Martino, because according to Transfermarkt, the Rayados defender is the player with the most minutes played in the era of Martino, since he had 2,967 minutes in 36 games played before this game.

While Gallant remains one of the least effective in the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino keeps in the bank Gerardo Arteaga, who has been the most consistent Mexican player in Europe this season and played only the last 20 minutes of the game.