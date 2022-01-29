The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G arrives: why it is a “super tank”

In 2021, the Chinese brand Xiaomi, which is dedicated to the design, development and marketing of electronic devices, positioned itself as the third largest cell phone seller, with around 13% of the total market share, according to data from Market Monitor Service.

Over the years, the company managed to position itself as one of the most important brands, competing side by side with Samsung and Apple, which are positioned in the first and second place in the mobile device sales ranking.

In this context, Xiaomi once again strengthens its leadership in the market with the launch of a new 5G cell phone. Its about “Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G”, a Chinese super phone with a 6.67-inch screen.

It will cost around US$325 and it is expected to arrive in Argentina before the middle of the year through Etercor, its official local distributor and representative.

Next, what are the technical specifications of the new Xiaomi smartphone and how to acquire it before anyone else.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: technical specifications

The new phone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G It has a 6.67-inch screen with technology “super AMOLED”.

What does it mean? On the one hand, the acronym “AMOLED” refers to a technology in electronic components that actively emit light that is commonly used in cell phones with very large screens.

On the other hand, the word “Super” it is because this device was equipped to detect when a person uses and touches the phone and adapts the light display automatically.

As for its operation, the cell phone has an operating system Android 11; Snapdragon 695 processor, which is what gives rise to the 5G connectivity; eight cores; Y adreno 619, a mid-range graphics card.

On the back of the cell phone, they will be integrated three cameras: a “wide” of 108 megapixels; a second “ultrawide” of eight megapixels and a macro of two megapixels.

On the front there is only a 16-megapixel “wide” camera that records in 1080-megapixel resolution and 30 frames per second.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: how much does it cost and where is it bought in Argentina

The date of arrival in Argentina of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has not yet been announced since its global launch will only be in early February.

What is known is that the phone will be available in blue, white and gray colors; and its price will depend on the storage and RAM that the user chooses.

In this line, the cheapest version will be the 64GB of storage and 6GB RAM; the intermediate model will have 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM; and the most expensive option has storage of 128GB and 8GB of RAM.

It remains to be attentive to the official store of Etercor in Mercado Libre, the popular e-commerce, where he sells products of the Chinese brand Xiaomi in installments.