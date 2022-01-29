These are the levels to pay attention to

Bitcoin (BTC) could still drop to $29,000 or below, but price action is “healthier” than a week ago, recent research concludes.

In a new market update released on Friday, analysts at trading suite Decentrader said that BTC’s price action is finally showing “green shoots of optimism.”

All eyes on ‘short-term relief bounce’ for BTC

After a rough week in which BTC/USD dipped just below $33,000, market analysis is now focused on the likely results of the range-bound behavior seen in recent days.

For the Decentrader team, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic now where there was none a week ago.

“We believe that the current shift in the derivatives landscape and this extremely negative backdrop of sentiment increases the potential for at least a short-term relief bounce,” the analysts summarized.

The reason lies in factors that previously had not fully “reset” as price action subsided, especially the structure of the derivatives markets. Among them, the open interest that decreases towards less speculative levels, together with the deepening of negative financing rates.

As Cointelegraph explained, negative rates correspond with the general market sentiment calling for further losses, often perfect conditions for a price reversal to the upside.

“Now we are also starting to see significant buyers step in, which is driving a potential change in the longer time frame trend from bearish to bullish,” added the market update on additional positive pressure in available supply of BTC.

Sales in general, although not characteristic of bull markets, suggest that those behind them are taking losses.

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

$29,000 or less is less likely

Looking ahead, the support outlook is a bounce zone at $29,650, something that itself would only come into play if other zones above $30,000 fail to hold.

To the upside, meanwhile, resistance lies between $38,850 and $39,700, Decentrader said, followed by a major “empty” patch at $47,900 and then $53,400.

“Support remains at $32,700 for now, although there are some arguments to suggest price reached that level with Monday’s wick falling just $300 from it,” the update read.

“Beyond that level, the next support is just below $30,000 at $29,650 leaving the door open for potential liquidity taking below $30,000.”

Sentiment, in line with funding, remains in “extreme fear”, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, this currently rivals the trough of the 2018 bear market and the March 2020 coronavirus crash in terms of record length.