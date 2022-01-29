These are the options for the Ecuadorian team to qualify directly for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | sports

With three rounds remaining in the South American qualifying round, the Tricolor is third with 24 points.

With 24 points in the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after fifteen presentations, Ecuador (3rd place) needs to get at least three points in their next three games to qualify directly without depending on the results of the other matches.

This is due to the fact that Uruguay and Peru achieved valuable victories on the fifteenth day as visitors, which put them once again in the race for one of the two remaining places to advance directly to Qatar (Brazil and Argentina are already classified).

If they do not get any more points away from home in the remainder of the tie, the Tricolor would be forced to beat Argentina in Quito so as not to depend on the playoff.

Although just one point would also be enough for him to qualify as fourth in the South American zone, but for this he will have to depend on the combination of results from at least four games.

In the rest of the pre-world championship, the team from Gustavo Alfaro It must host the already classified Argentina, on the last date; while as a visitor they will face the Peruvians in Lima on Tuesday, February 1 and later against Paraguay in the third week of March.

How many points does Ecuador need to qualify for the 2022 World Cup?