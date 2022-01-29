These are the people whose liver is in danger even if they eat a healthy diet

Related news

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG), in Germany, have discovered a cause why some people develop fatty liver disease despite following a healthy and balanced dietas published in the magazine Nature Communications and collects Europa Press.

The global obesity epidemic has increased the risk of accumulate fat in the livera preamble to the inflammation and the liver disease. However, a still intriguing paradox is the development of fatty liver in lean, normal-weight individuals and in individuals following a healthy diet.

Scientists know that two genes, RNF43 and ZNRF3, are mutated in patients with liver cancer. However, until now its role in the development of this tumor was unknown.

The new research now describes that the loss or mutation of these genes causes a buildup of lipids and inflammation in the liver in non-obese mice fed a normal diet. These genetic alterations not only increase fat accumulation but also the number of proliferating liver cells (hepatocytes).

In human patients, these alterations also increase the risk of developing NASH and fatty liver and reduce the survival time of the patient. These findings could facilitate the discovery of people at risk and promote new therapeutic interventions and better management of the disease.

The liver is our central metabolic organ, vital for detoxification and digestion. Chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH, swollen liver), as well as liver cancer, are on the rise worldwide, with a combined mortality of two million individuals each year.

Therefore, it is more important than ever to understand the causes and underlying molecular mechanisms of liver disease in order to prevent, manage and treat these growing patient population subgroups.

Meritxell Huch’s research lab at MPI-CBG, together with colleagues at the Gurdon Institute (in Cambridge, UK) and the University of Cambridge, has now investigated the mechanisms by which alterations in the two genes can affect to the onset of liver disease.

To achieve this goal, the researchers worked with mice as an animal model, data from human individuals, human tissue, and cultures of liver organoids, which are 3D cellular microstructures formed by hepatocytes resembling liver on a plate.

Germán Belenguer, first author of the study and postdoctoral researcher in Meritxell Huch’s group, explains that “with the organoid, we were able to culture hepatocytes mutated only in these genes, and we saw that the loss of these activates a signal that regulates lipid metabolism“.

“As a result, the fat metabolism is no longer under control and lipids accumulate in the liver, which in turn leads to fatty liver,” he continues. “Another result of the activated signal is that hepatocytes multiply uncontrollably. Both of these mechanisms combined facilitate progression to fatty liver disease and cancer.”

The scientists then compared the results of the experiments with data from patients in a publicly accessible data set of the International Cancer Genome Consortium.

They evaluated the survival prognosis when both genes are mutated in patients with liver cancer and found that patients with these mutated genes develop fatty liver disease and have a worse prognosis than liver cancer patients with both genes unchanged.

“Our findings can help identify individuals with a mutation in RNF43/ZNRF3 and, therefore, at risk of developing fatty liver or liver cancer,” says Meritxell Huch.

In his opinion, “with the alarming increase in the consumption of fats and sugars throughout the world, recognizing individuals already predisposed to be carriers of these genetic mutations could be important for the therapeutic intervention and disease management, especially in very early stages or even before the onset of the disease.

“We will need more studies to further characterize the roles of the two genes in human fatty liver disease, NASH, and human liver cancer, and to identify therapies that may help those patients who are already intrinsically predisposed to developing the disease.” , he concludes.

Follow the topics that interest you