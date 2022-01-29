They denounce that Jhonier Leal makes illegal calls from his dungeon

Jhonier Leal would be making illegal calls from his place of imprisonment

This Friday, January 28, 2022, it was learned that Jhonier Leal, confessed murderer of his brother Mauricio Leal, and his mother, Marleny Hernández, would be making illegal calls from his place of confinement.

The lawyer Elmer Montaña, made a claim to the Attorney General’s Office, since the dungeons of the bunker are highly guarded, so the confessed murderer should not have access to cell phones or other means of communication with the outside illegally.

“The guarantee control judge of Bogotá ordered that Mr. Jhonier Leal be temporarily held in the bunker of the Attorney General’s Office, in order to comply with the security measure that was imposed against him, “explained the victims’ lawyer in a video revealed by Noticias Caracol.

Later, the defender asked the prosecuting body if he is aware of the alleged illegal conduct that the murderer of his mother and brother is carrying out at the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I have information that Mr. Jhonier Leal is using a cell phone with which he makes calls to various people. I ask the prosecutor of the case, is he aware of the entry of this cell phone? Who authorized Mr. Jhonier Leal to have a cell phone? Who is he calling? For what purpose is he making these calls?” added Montaña.

Finally, the lawyer Elmer Montaña, recalled that the use of cell phones, among other tools to communicate with the outside, is prohibited for people who are deprived of their liberty.

An investigation for illicit enrichment is underway

The murder of Mauricio Leal and his mother, Marleny Hernández, at the hands of Jhonier Leal has shocked the entire country. This case attracted attention from the beginning and has not stopped being a trend in the news and social networks.

Although Jhonier Leal finally accepted the double homicide charges last Wednesday, January 19, and faces a sentence of several years in prison, An investigation for illicit enrichment and money laundering involving the confessed murderer is still underway.

One of the most relevant data in this investigation carried out by the authorities is the payment that Viviana Nule Velilla made to Mauricio Leal.

A decade after the hiring carousel scandal that put businessmen Manuel, Miguel and Guido Nule in the eye of the hurricane, the surname is still synonymous with illicit activities and ill-gotten gains.

For this reason, public opinion was suspicious of the news that the name of Viviana Nule Velilla, a lawyer by profession and sister of the businessmen convicted of embezzling Bogotá, was among the depositors to the accounts of the deceased celebrity hairdresser.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, it would be about twelve billion pesos that the lawyer transferred to the accounts of the deceased stylist.

According to that medium, Viviana Nule recorded the transaction to the genius boy’s account in her income statement in the exogenous data box: that is, the existence of a commercial transaction is indicated without detailing more data about it.

When she was consulted on the subject, she assured that the bill corresponded to a routine manicure and pedicure service that she took at the famous Mauricio Leal hairdresser, where she said she was a regular client. On the other hand, he denied having met the deceased hairdresser in person.

