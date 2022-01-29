‘They have believed themselves to be more than they are for a long time’

Jafet Sototechnical director of Heredian from Costa Ricamade strong statements this Friday prior to the meeting that will hold the Mexican team against the Ticos on the field of Aztec stadium next Sunday, in a match corresponding to the World Cup qualifying round of the Concacaf.

The strategist assured that the tricolor team believes more than it is, and also mentioned that the fans of Mexico does not weigh in Colossus of Santa Ursula.

“The Mexican national team has long believed itself to be more than it isI’m not saying it, between the lines Héctor Herrera explains that, that when they come to play in Costa Rica the stadium weighs, when they go to Honduras the stadium weighs, then they recognize that they themselves don’t weigh in the Azteca Stadium, because the fans don’t weigh “, he mentioned in an interview for Marca Claro.

On the other hand, Jafet Soto highlighted that Mexico no longer ‘walk past’ the playoffs.

“Simple qualifiers are in the pastthe same players have eaten the story that walking they are going to win and we saw it in Jamaica, where Mexico was nothing to make a fool of himself. That gives you credibility and the conviction that you can get something out of Mexico,” she added.

In addition, he mentioned the importance that this match against the Mexican team.

“It’s another final for Costa RicaI think it is decisive for us on Sunday to add to continue with that World Cup dream”, he indicated.

He concluded by expressing that despite not having a good tie, they are still alive.

“Costa Rica is undergoing a generational change and obviously we are clear about our disease. Right now we are in a complicated situation, but soccer is so kind that we are still alive“, he finished.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MEXICAN TEAM: JORGE SÁNCHEZ, GOES DOWN FOR A MONTH DUE TO KNEE MUSCLE DISTENSION