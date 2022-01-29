They seek to make this US state the first in the country to accept bitcoin as legal tender

The US Constitution does not allow states to create their own currencies.

Republican Senator Wendy Rogers has introduced a bill that, if passed, will make bitcoin legal tender in the state of Arizona, CoinDesk reports. The initiative seeks to allow the use of cryptocurrency for the payment of taxes or public expenses, for example.

To become law, the document must be approved by the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives, as well as signed by Republican Governor Doug Ducey.

However, CoinDesk highlights that the fact that the project can become law is a pipe dream, since the US Constitution does not allow its states to create their legal tender currencies.

It should be remembered that in June of this year El Salvador became the first country in the world in allowing bitcoin to be used as legal tender in its territory. However, the International Monetary Fund urged this week that the Central American country eliminate this initiative. “There are significant risks associated with the use of bitcoin for financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection, as well as potential fiscal contingencies,” says an IMF statement.

