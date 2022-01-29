This is a nine-square-meter apartment in New York – People – Culture

A young man from the United States claims to live in one of the smallest apartments in New York.

In a video posted on TikTok, Ron Ervin took a tour of his roomwhich measures 9 square meters and costs $950 a month.

The 31-year-old actor and comedian spread the clip in response to the video of Axel Webber, a user who showed what his 8.8-square-meter apartment looks like.

“A challenger has appeared,” the man said.

“This guy has a queen-size mattress in his apartment. If I brought a queen-size mattress into my apartment in New York, it would crush me,” he noted.

In the recording, he can be seen showing the interior of his room, where a single bed, a set of drawers that he uses as a desk and a coat rack fit.

Your kitchen area is made up of a mini fridge, cooking rack, sink, and wall cabinet.

He added that he is supposed to share a bathroom with the resident of another apartment, but that it has been empty for most of his tenancy.

In conversation with the ‘Insider’ media, Ervin revealed that he moved to New York more than a year ago and that found the apartment on Craigslist (a classifieds website) for $950.

Despite being 1.88 meters tall, the young man said he does not feel claustrophobic in space because of where he lives.

“In New York, you are always away from home, so the city is a kind of living room,” he added.

How much is the smallest apartment in New York?

According to YouTuber Erik Conover, the smallest apartment in New York City is a 60-square-foot micro-apartment that rents for $1,100 a month.

It’s located on St. Mark’s Place, a “fun neighborhood” near New York University, reports suggest.com.

How small are New York apartments?

According to nyrentownsell.com, since 2000, according to different studies, the average size of a unit worth living in New York City has stood at 866 square feet.

At the same time, most units in markets like New York were found to be less than 700 square feet. There is no minimum restriction on apartment size.

