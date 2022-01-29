This is how the position table of the South American qualifying round ended on the 15th: Ecuador took third place and Peru, in the direct qualifying zone for Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

Those led by the Argentine Ricardo Gareca knew how to work the party in the Caribbean hell of Barranquilla.

Peru shook this Friday the South American qualifier for the Qatar-2022 World Cup with a valuable 1-0 victory over Colombia in Barranquilla, which places it in fourth place, moves Uruguay to the playoff zone and leaves out the unproductive coffee team.

Édison Flores, at 85 minutes, culminated in a goal a furious counterattack that gave wings to the Inca team, which reached the crucial duel of the fifteenth day occupying sixth place with 17 points, and is now in direct classification positions with 20, 4 from Ecuador, which is third and will be its rival on Tuesday in Lima.

Those directed by the Argentine Ricardo Tiger Gareca knew how to work the game in the Caribbean hell of Barranquilla and found the reward for his disciplined trade when Colombia lost the papers and lacked the criteria to decipher the rival’s approach.

“Winning here (in Barranquilla) is very difficult. We have won in very complicated scenarios. Today we are in (qualifying) position but it is not over yet. We have to rest and think about the next game. It was a very difficult year. I value this victory, but I don’t know if it was the best game or the best victory”, Gareca said at a press conference.

Bitter coffee drought

With the defeat in Barranquilla, Colombia extended its goal drought in the tie for Qatar-2022 to 540 minutes, and has not won since September 2021 when it beat Chile 3-1 for the tenth date.

Since then he forgot to score goals signing four 0-0 draws in six games and accumulating two defeats -with Brazil and Peru by 1-0-.

“If we have the hierarchy and we have the emotional reaction, the willingness to take this forward, we will surely have what to” qualify for the World Cup, declared the coach of Colombia, Reinaldo Rueda, at a press conference.

“I think it’s a matter of recovering emotionally and thinking that football-wise we have arguments to qualify,” he added.

The Selecao leads with 36 points and is already classified along with its pursuer Argentina (32). Ecuador, much further away, clings to third place with 24 units, four more than Peru in fourth place, while Uruguay fell to the fifth step (19), which leads to the intercontinental playoff.

The charrúas gave the bump on Thursday against Paraguay by winning 1-0 in Asunción, Ecuador was very close to qualifying by drawing 1-1 with Brazil in Quito, and the 2-1 away victory of the undefeated Argentina over Chile, put La Roja on the edge of the abyss.

South America has four direct passes to Qatar and the fifth will play a playoff with a team from Asia.

The Pékerman era began in Venezuela

Bottom of the tie and with no chance of reaching Qatar, Venezuela gave a change of direction thinking about the 2026 World Cup and hired the famous Argentine coach José Pékerman to lead the process on the way to the World Cup that the United States, Canada and Mexico will organize together.

And that opportune metamorphosis bore the first fruits with the 4-1 win against Bolivia in Barinas (west), an auspicious debut for Pékerman, who qualified and led Colombia in the World Cups in Brazil-2014 and Russia-2018, and was at the forefront of Argentina in Germany-2006.

Striker Salomón Rondón scored a hat-trick at 25, 35 and 67 minutes, and Darwin Machís collaborated with another goal at 55. Bruno Miranda discounted for Verde at 38.

“I think the performance was adequate to sustain the pace that was had, the teamwork where everyone collaborated to have scoring options, to defend, to organize, so everyone complemented each other and gave a good example of what we can do in a future”, said Pékerman at the end of the match.

Bolivia was stationed in eighth place with 15 points, barely surpassed by Chile, its rival on Tuesday in La Paz, by one unit.

In a nutshell

Ecuador can seal its ticket on Tuesday against Peru on date 16, after having been very close to giving the surprise on Thursday at home against the leader Brazil, which looks rustic without Neymar.

Uruguay revived led by the mysticism of its idol Luis Suárez and snatched a 1-0 away win of gold value against the hopeless Paraguay.

Chile was left in a risk zone when it fell 2-1 to Argentina, without Messi, who now competes with Brazil for the leadership of the pre-world championship, and extended his unbeaten record to 28 games, including the 15 dates of the pre-world championship. (D)