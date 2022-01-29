This is the degree of studies of Bill Gates

Bill Gates created and founded, together with Paul Allen, the company microsoft and computer operating system Windows, and thanks to this it became one of the richest men in the world. In addition, he studied at one of the most prominent institutions in the country, but don’t have a college degree.

The businessman was born into a wealthy Seattle family, Washington, where he lived his first years of life with his older sister. Their father was William H. Gates, a prominent lawyer, and their mother, Mary Gates, was a professor at the University of Washington and director of the First Interstate Bank.

Bill Gates studied at a public school until the sixth grade and then transferred to a private school Lakeside elite in Seattle. It was in this institution where he had contact for the first time with a computer and also where he met Paul Allen, so they both became interested in computing.

Source: Instagram @thisisbillgates.

In 1973, he enrolled at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to study law, but spent more time in the computer lab concentrating on his career.. He passed his first exams with reasonable but not outstanding grades, getting little sleep and doing his best to spend some of his time on the computers.

After three years of study and having founded Microsoft, Bill Gates dropped out of college, which generated great discomfort in their parents. In 1976 he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to do business with the MITS company, to which he granted 50% of the language for Basic computers and, from then on, everything is history.

Bill Gates and the Microsoft Empire

Microsoft was created in 1975 in Albuquerque, a year before he left Harvard and is currently headquartered in Redmond, Washington. The name is an acronym for microcomputer and software, since 2014 its CEO is computer engineer Satya Nadella, while Bill Gates takes the place of co-founder and technology advisor.

As for Paul Allen, he resigned microsoft in 1983 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, which he overcame after many months of treatment. He came back in 1990 when Bill Gates He was already a millionaire, but 10 years later, he resigned again and died in 2018 from the same disease.

