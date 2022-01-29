This is the degree of studies of Bill Gates

Bill Gates created and founded, together with Paul Allen, the company microsoft and computer operating system Windows, and thanks to this it became one of the richest men in the world. In addition, he studied at one of the most prominent institutions in the country, but don’t have a college degree.

The businessman was born into a wealthy Seattle family, Washington, where he lived his first years of life with his older sister. Their father was William H. Gates, a prominent lawyer, and their mother, Mary Gates, was a professor at the University of Washington and director of the First Interstate Bank.

