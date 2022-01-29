This is the inside of the mansion in which Diego Verdaguer lived and that he did not want to sell to Juan Gabriel

The music world is mourning the recent death of Diego Verdaguer, who died on January 27, 2022 at the age of 70 in Los Angeles, California, as a result of Covid-19. There are many memories and important moments that he lived and have come to light on social networks as a tribute to his name.

during the program ‘Today’, Maribel Guardia remembered that the Argentine musician loved his “tree house” that he did not accept all the cash offered John Gabriel for the mansion. Well, it was also Diego’s love nest and Amanda Michael, his wife for 46 years, That’s why they didn’t hesitate to share their favorite place.

Diego owned a luxurious property on the outskirts of the Mexico City, that he allowed to see through his photographs and videos that he shared on his social networks. The mansion is located in the middle of a forest and was built with a very particular architecture, what aroused in Juan Gabriel the desire to want to buy it.

“Juan Gabriel came to the house and told me ‘I want to buy the house, it’s very beautiful, very divine, but I’m not going to tell you anything, Diego, because the more I tell you, the more expensive you’re going to sell it to me'” , Diego revealed with an interview with reporter Francisco Javier Barajas.

The house is so illuminated that they did not have curtains to enjoy the beautiful landscape, and right in that space, the Argentine singer woke up his muse to write many of his most famous songs. “It is a place of peace, a place of great harmony”, his wife once pointed out, Amanda Michael.

The house was visited by many media outlets, who shared the curious originality of its structure. It does not have perfect geometric figures, Well, they simulated the silhouettes of nature, which is why it looks like a fairytale house with twisted ceilings, stairs and walls. And another peculiar fact is that it has channels everywhere to collect rainwater that lasts up to 4 months.

Undoubtedly it is a green Building, Well, it was also made with thermal materials that, according to what was known, help control the temperature inside, and its exterior finish has dry grass.

As for the rooms, they have domes to capture the sun’s rays and maintain quality at night. But one of the most striking things about this property is ‘the tower’, a round room with a painted tree in the center of the entire construction.

And being a nature lover, you could not miss a beautiful garden of many meters and full of large plants. The same passion that he highlighted, capturing with his guitars and piano the music that he had always run through his veins. “I directed the construction. Amanda was always the inspiration.”said the interpreter in an interview for al ‘Red alive’, revealing that the incredible design was the work of him and his wife.