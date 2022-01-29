This is the schedule that remains for the Honduran team in the Concacaf octagonal

2022-01-28

The ordeal is not yet over, the Honduran team has five games remaining in the octagonal Concacaf for the disastrous Qualifying round to Qatar 2022 to end.

The Bicolor no longer has any chance to be in the World Cup and in the next dates they will face El Salvador, the United States, Panama, Mexico and close against Jamaica.

Carlo Costly’s reaction after the new debacle in Honduras

Honduras comes from falling 0-2 against Canada in the Olympic stadium and added its sixth defeat in the octagonal. The “H” does not know the victory and has only rescued three draws so far in the classification.

On Sunday, January 30, they receive El Salvador at home and will seek to at least match them in points (six) in the standings.