This is the schedule that remains for the Honduran team in the Concacaf octagonal

2022-01-28
The ordeal is not yet over, the Honduran team has five games remaining in the octagonal Concacaf for the disastrous Qualifying round to Qatar 2022 to end.
The Bicolor no longer has any chance to be in the World Cup and in the next dates they will face El Salvador, the United States, Panama, Mexico and close against Jamaica.
Carlo Costly’s reaction after the new debacle in Honduras
Honduras comes from falling 0-2 against Canada in the Olympic stadium and added its sixth defeat in the octagonal. The “H” does not know the victory and has only rescued three draws so far in the classification.
On Sunday, January 30, they receive El Salvador at home and will seek to at least match them in points (six) in the standings.
Close this first FIFA date of 2022 against the United States. The Bicolor will visit the cold Allianz Field in Minnesota with the task of getting a positive result.
“It is difficult for me to speak well of Honduras after not winning in consecutive games”
In March, Honduras will first play away against Panama, will close the Qualifiers at home against Mexico and their last match will be played in Kingston against Jamaica.
WHAT REMAINS HONDURAS IN THE OCTAGONAL
Honduras vs. El Salvador (Sunday, January 30/6:05 PM)
United States vs. Honduras (Wednesday February 02 / 6:30 PM)
Panama vs. Honduras (March 24th)
Honduras vs. Mexico (March 27)
Jamaica vs. Honduras (March 30)