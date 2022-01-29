This is the spectacular house that Alicia Machado bought with the money from ‘La Casa de Los Famosos’

Since she was crowned the winner of “The House of the Famous”, taking home $200,000 dollars, Alicia Machado made it very clear what she wanted to buy with that money. A house for her and her mother were the priorities of the Venezuelan, which one of them has already fulfilled and revealed in Red Hot.

From the living room of the new apartment, Machado gave an interview to Rodner Figueroa for Telemundo. On the show, the actress confessed that with part of the money she earned on the reality show she has already fulfilled one of her promises. Buy a new home for his dear mother.

“We are living one of the things that you said in La Casa de Los Famosos, that with the money you were going to earn, you were going to buy your mother a property, and this is your mother’s”, expressed Figueroa.

Machado confessed that her mother is very happy with this new gift from her daughter and acknowledged that had it not been for her help, she would not have been able to win the competition in which she was catapulted as the winner with 40 million votes.

“I feel blessed, she is very happy, but my mom is a big girl, my mom is a magical woman, my mom is something wonderful, I would not be who I am if it were not for her, so she is happy, soon he’s coming back, he still doesn’t know his house. Thanks to her I won that program too, if I hadn’t taken care of Dinora”, expressed the Venezuelan.

Rodner announced before the cameras of Al Rojo Vivo that the apartment that Machado chose for his mother is located in an exclusive area of miami-beach with a spectacular view of a large lake and lots of vegetation.

still won’t move

Through a live that the actress made after the interview with Rodner Figueroa, she revealed that she has not yet decided to move to her new apartment.

“This is the house you bought with the money from La Casa de Los Famosos?”, asked the also Venezuelan, to which she replied: “Well, we’re on it. I haven’t moved in yet”.

In addition to this beautiful property, Alicia has bought spectacular shoes that she is fond of.

“You said that with that money you were also going to buy many shoesRodner told him.

“Yes, I have bought many shoes”, Machado stated while showing off the beautiful heels she bought for the occasion.